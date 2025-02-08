  • Home Home

Staggering image of one of the largest yachts in the world sparks debate online: 'Doomsday haven'

"I can't eat every day this week if I want to keep my apartment, but enjoy yourself, Eric."

by Rachel Beyer
"I can't eat every day this week if I want to keep my apartment, but enjoy yourself, Eric."

Photo Credit: iStock

A jaw-dropping 384-foot superyacht has people talking, with many questioning the ethics and environmental impact of extreme wealth. The luxury vessel, Infinity, belongs to billionaire Eric Smidt, owner of Harbor Freight Tools, and is said to be worth around $300 million. After a photo of the yacht hit Reddit, conversation took off, sparking debates over wealth inequality and the environmental toll of these mega-yachts.

Some were blown away by the yacht's massive size, complete with its own 70-meter (about 230-foot) support vessel. Others saw it as nothing more than an outrageous display of excess. 

"I can't eat every day this week if I want to keep my apartment, but enjoy yourself, Eric."
Photo Credit: Reddit

One person put the cost into perspective, comparing it to a $10,000 car for someone with a $1 million net worth, emphasizing how little this purchase actually impacts Smidt's fortune. 

A lot of people have called out how much fuel superyachts like Infinity burn. According to the Guardian, a superyacht with a permanent crew, helicopter pad, submarines, and pools releases about 7,020 tons of planet-warming pollution a year. This is more than 1,500 times what the average car puts out.

This isn't the first time over-the-top luxury has gotten people talking. Just last year, private jets were under fire after a study showed that billionaire-owned planes pump out millions of tons of air pollution every year.

At the same time, there are some efforts to push back against this kind of unchecked excess. The Biden administration cracked down on environmental damage by limiting industrial development in fragile ecosystems, Reuters reported.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

In addition, new clean technology is giving hope for cutting down maritime pollution. Researchers are looking into alternative fuels like green hydrogen and ways to use wind power to help big vessels run more efficiently. 

For now, though, superyachts still rub the public the wrong way.

"The rewards for digitally enslaving us plebs," one user wrote.

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Looks like the view from the Sandals Grande in St. Lucia," another said.

One commenter said, "I can't eat every day this week if I want to keep my apartment, but enjoy yourself, Eric."

Big displays of wealth have always been around, but more people are starting to question them. With better sustainable options coming out and new policies in the works, change is happening in different ways, from cleaner technology to the everyday choices people make.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x