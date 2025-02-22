Stunned traveler shares video of Walmart family's massive superyacht docked in marina: 'That's what they do with their money'

A lot of money can buy a lot of boat. Just how much? A creator, who said they were in the Barcelona marina, revealed the answer in a striking video that purportedly featured the Walmart family's superyacht.

TikTok user Clare (@clarekloon) opened the video by asking viewers: "Do you ever wonder what … the Walmart family does with their money?"

Clare then panned to the water and zoomed in on a towering yacht while noting, "That's what they do with their money."

To make the point even clearer, Clare shows on-screen a normal-sized yacht, a "big-a-- sailboat," and a pretty sizable yacht that are all completely dwarfed by the Walmart family vessel. She adds of the boat, "This according to Google is a superyacht aka a mini cruise ship."

"So yeah, go Walmart," Clare sarcastically says in closing while pumping a fist.

Commenters had a lot to say about the video.

One user was actually not awed by the size: "Am I the only one that expected more? I mean Walmart family is rich rich."

Clare responded, "I think the yacht cost like 300mil," while a confused user wrote, "yeah, almost half a B. 'expected more' like wtf."

There was a healthy debate on whether the purchase was appropriate. Some users had the opinion of "if you've got it, flaunt it," while saying they'd do the same if they could. Others called out the lavish purchase and the family's profiteering.

What isn't ambiguous is how bad superyachts like the one featured in the video are for the planet. The Conversation reported they are the "worst asset to own from an environmental standpoint." Beyond simple pollution, superyachts are accused of "ecocide" due to factors like their wastewater, noise, and exhaust, as Bloomberg explained.

That hasn't stopped prominent billionaires like the heirs to Walmart, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos from docking their yachts all over with backlash at every turn. These superyachts are only growing in popularity with wealth disparity on the rise. As we deal with the alarming impacts of the warming planet, the megarich's outsized impact is drawing extra scrutiny.

One potential silver lining for superyachts is there are efforts to transition these vessels from dirty energy to clean fuels that could lower their pollution.

A TikTok commenter probably had the most relatable reaction to the video, writing, "I work for Walmart and I should get paid way more bruh."

