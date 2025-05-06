Farmers scramble to protect staple crops as brutal heatwave strikes during key planting season: 'We go straight from winter to summer'

Scorching temperatures swept across northern India over the past month, causing power outages and threatening human health. It has also led to reduced crop yields, spoiling in transit, and skyrocketing food prices.

Farmers and consumers are worried about the health, food-system, and economic impacts of the heat wave, which began earlier than usual for the season, lasting numerous weeks. Alerts were issued for various parts of the country, where late-April temperatures in many states ranged between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius (107 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit), per the Hindustan Times.

What's happening?

According to UPEP News, intense heat in the state of Haryana has had major effects on fruit and vegetable production and pricing.

Okra and grapes experienced severe hikes, with okra climbing to 100 rupees (around $1.18) per kilogram from 80 rupees ($0.94) and grapes increasing from 70 rupees ($0.83) per kilogram in mid-March to 120 rupees ($1.42) in early April.

Those costs were reported by Jagran English, which said that other produce, including potatoes, tomatoes, chilies, bananas, and papayas, has also been hit by price surges. In two days' time, the prices of green vegetables rose by 30%.

The outlet quoted Bhim Singh, speaking on behalf of India's Agriculture Department, as saying, "In the summer season, the prices of green vegetables increase and due to the heat, the production also decreases. The prices will remain the same for the next few days, and after the rains, the weather will improve."

But some are concerned that the early arrival of intense heat this season could have unexpected impacts. Jagran reported that food suppliers and distributors are having to import more and more fruits and vegetables, leading to even higher prices for some produce.

Why is this heat wave a problem for food systems?

Prolonged heat waves can cause widespread crop failures. As yields decrease, food shortages become more likely, with the potential to hamper food systems locally as well as disrupt supplies to countries that rely on Indian exports.

The overheating of our planet is significantly contributing to more frequent and severe heat waves in India. According to World Weather Attribution, which looked at the wave India experienced in 2024, "these extreme temperatures are now about 45 times more likely and 0.85ºC hotter."

Some models suggest that "the frequency of summer (April-June) heat waves over India" will continue to increase, potentially reaching three to four times higher than historical levels by the end of the century, according to a 2020 report from India's Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The onset of summer is also occurring earlier than usual, resulting in longer periods of hot weather. "We go straight from winter to summer; the spring season in northern India is shrinking," Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet, told the BBC.

This is causing delays and altered patterns in India's monsoon season, putting food security and people's health at risk. Balu Lal told CNN earlier in the month that farmers like him would become unwell in the conditions: "We cannot even stand to work in it. When I am out, I feel that people would burn due to the heat outside."

Already this year, farmers in India have announced significant losses in their mango, areca nut, lemon, and sugarcane harvests due to above-average temperatures and fungal diseases that have affected the crops.

What can be done to help?

Scientists are working on methods to grow drought-resistant and heat-tolerant crops, including lettuce, broccoli, walnuts, and rice.

Some Indian farmers have meanwhile started growing staple crops like saffron indoors to combat extreme weather and urbanization.

But people living everywhere can help to address the root causes driving the extreme weather that harms food systems and the humans who rely on them. By reducing the amount of heat-trapping pollution poured into the atmosphere — by going electric en masse, leveraging solar in our communities, voting for pro-environment policies — we have the potential to mitigate increasing threats.

To more immediately withstand food insecurity and supply chain problems, supporting affected regions is key. Meanwhile, reducing food waste as well as making food last with proper storage can help consumers protect their household economies and food access.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.