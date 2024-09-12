Scientists develop drought-resistant plants that could change the future of agriculture: 'This research provides crucial insights'

A breakthrough in genetic modification has helped scientists create a drought-tolerant walnut that could serve as a blueprint for creating other climate-proof plants.

Phys.org reported that researchers from Zhejiang Agricultural and Forestry University in Hangzhou, China, analyzed how genetically altered rootstocks affect grafted walnut trees when exposed to drought conditions.

The team targeted the JrGA20ox1 gene, which helps produce gibberellin, a hormone that regulates plant development like stem and leaf growth. To analyze how overexpressing or suppressing this gene in rootstock would manifest in scion performance during drought-like conditions, the scientists applied an advanced grafting technique to attach wild walnut scions onto these modified rootstocks. This method differs from other projects that focused on genetically altering the fruits.

The results, published in Horticulture Research, found that walnut scions grafted onto rootstocks with an overexpressed JrGA20ox1 gene demonstrated reduced drought tolerance through lower chlorophyll levels, increased leaf yellowing, and heightened oxidative stress in drought-like conditions.

Meanwhile, walnut scions grafted onto with JrGA20ox1 suppressed showed improved drought tolerance by experiencing less oxidative stress and retaining more chlorophyll and water. Gibberellins played a key role in communications between rootstock and scion, directly affecting drought response.

Not only do these results protect walnut production from droughts, which can reduce yields and weaken trees, but they can also become a foundation for other nut and fruit trees affected by the residual effects of a warming planet. Similar efforts have resulted in climate-resilient crops like pears, melons, and chickpeas.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, droughts are the "single greatest culprit of agricultural production loss." The extreme weather event accounted for over one-third of crop and livestock production loss in least-developed and low-to-middle-income countries from 2008 to 2018, costing the industry $37 billion. It's an issue that will continue to threaten food security should rising temperatures continue on their current trajectory.

"This research provides crucial insights into how genetic modifications in rootstocks can be harnessed to improve drought tolerance in grafted trees. Our findings not only advance our understanding of rootstock-scion interactions but also pave the way for developing more resilient crop varieties in response to climate change," study co-author Dr. Qixiang Zhang told Phys.org.

"The ability to precisely control drought responses through rootstock gene expression could revolutionize tree breeding and agricultural practices."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.