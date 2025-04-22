Farmers in crisis as vital mango harvests collapse under unexpected pressure: 'Every year, it gets worse'

Mango farmers in rural India are reporting a dramatic reduction in their crops in 2025. And many are pointing their finger at nearby factories as the main culprit.

What's happening?

As the largest mango producer in the world, India is home to many mango farms. The country is responsible for the production of over 18 million tons of mangoes every year. According to research published in the Bulletin of Environment, Pharmacology and Life Science, this accounts for "more than one-third of the world's mango production."

A large portion of those mango farms are located outside the city of Ankleshwar in the Indian state of Gujarat, according to The Blunt Times.

However, many mango farmers have sounded the alarm over a large decrease in mango production in 2025. Area farmers say that the increasingly severe weather is one reason for the drop in their normal production numbers.

While India typically sees a dry winter season that runs from December through early April, some regions in the country saw heavy rainfall in early 2025. This was followed by a period of above-average temperatures.

Vijay Chauhan, a mango grower from Juna Diva, claims that the region's sweltering heat has proven to be difficult to overcome. "We sprayed pesticides multiple times, but nothing worked. The heat is so intense that it dries up the chemicals before they can have any effect," Chauhan said, according to The Blunt Times.

Why is the change in weather patterns in India important?

According to the mango farmers, the weather, alongside the increase in air pollution, has resulted in up to a 70% decrease in mango production. Ramesh Patel, a farmer from the village of Borbhatha Bet, described the adverse conditions that have made farming very challenging. "In winter, fog covered the fields, and we hoped for a healthy flowering season," Patel said, according to The Blunt Times.

"But instead, the mango blossoms were burned by a disease called Chopwa, worsened by pollution," Patel adds. "The pesticides aren't working because of the excessive heat."

Certain greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, trap heat in the Earth's atmosphere. This has been known to impact the climate, which can cause rising global temperatures and altered weather patterns.

Maheshbhai Desai, a farmer from Kansia, points to the region's abundant pollution caused by various industries as the primary cause for the farming troubles. "The toxic gases from factories are killing our trees. The air itself feels heavy, and the mango blossoms are unable to survive in this environment," noted Desai. "Every year, it gets worse."

What's being done about climate change in India?

While the impacts of the changing climate have already begun to affect mango farmers in India, the country has worked to introduce policies that will shift toward achieving net zero by 2070. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged that not only would India achieve carbon neutrality within 50 years, but by 2030, half of the country's energy would come from renewable sources.

Ulka Kelkar, an economist and climate expert, spoke to NPR regarding the dramatic shift in climate change policies.

"India's new pledges are significantly more ambitious than the country's earlier climate commitments," Kelkar said. "These will take India on a low-carbon development pathway and give strong signals to every sector of industry and society."

