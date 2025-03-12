Scientists sound alarm on devastating phenomenon affecting major crops: 'No medicine works'

Sugarcane farmers are facing a crisis as a crop disease is threatening their earnings and the global sugar supply, NewsClick reported. Red rot, an aggressive fungal infection, is spreading quickly and devastating sugarcane fields. With the changing climate affecting weather patterns, conditions are becoming more favorable for the disease as well as making crop rotation more challenging for farmers everywhere.

What's happening?

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the sugarcane department warned farmers not to plant specific varieties of sugarcane because of their higher risk of becoming infected, but it seems many ignored or didn't get the message.

"Sugarcane will dry up after the disease, and no medicine works," said Dr. RV Ram, deputy sugarcane commissioner, in the report.

Scientists think the growing spread of red rot was exacerbated by excess moisture after the monsoon season. They also suggest farmers rotate their crops rather than focus entirely on sugarcane to prevent the disease from wiping out fields.

However, the changing climate is making crop rotation unreliable for these farmers. Heatwaves, hail storms, floods, and droughts make it hard to know what crops will be successful.

Why is this infestation important?

Sugarcane is a major cash crop that supports millions of farmers and workers. As red rot spreads and wipes out fields, it affects not only farmers but also farmhands who depend on harvest volumes for their wages.

All of this has a snowball effect. Uttar Pradesh is one of India's top sugarcane-growing states, and with entire fields being wiped out, the supply chain could face widespread shortages. That drives up production and retail prices for anything that's part of that food chain — making groceries more expensive for everyone.

What's being done about the red rot infestation?

Scientists are scrambling for solutions and working on developing red rot-resistant sugarcane varieties, with some success, as published in the Journal of Environmental Biology. However, breeding new strains takes time, and farmers are being affected now.

This isn't limited to sugarcane. Experts say we need more investment in agricultural disease research and strategies for adapting to the changing climate. The scientific community is focusing on developing natural fungicides that are better for the environment and our food supply.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

With changes to the climate an ongoing concern, agricultural diseases like red rot may become even more widespread. This poses a huge threat to food security all over the world, as these agricultural supply chains are interconnected. Taking measures to protect crops and develop sustainable and eco-friendly farming methods is necessary to protect our food supply in the future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.