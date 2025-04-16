Farmers warn of weather shifts jeopardizing beloved summer fruit — and consumers will pay the price

As India grapples with an unrelenting heatwave, one small fruit is feeling the pressure in a big way — and so are consumers.

What's happening?

The humble lemon, long a staple in kitchens, street stalls, and cooling summer drinks, is now commanding an eyebrow-raising price.

According to The Bridge Chronicle, lemon prices across India have soared to nearly ₹8 to ₹10 per lemon ($0.09 to $0.11) in many markets.

In some states, temperatures have soared to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Economic Times India, and Fresh Plaza noted farmers are reporting reduced yields. Additionally, the extreme heat is leading to water scarcity, further reducing the supply of lemons.

The spike in price is also untimely, occurring just as demand increases during the pre-monsoon heatwave, when lemons are widely used for cold juices and sherbets.

Why are lemon prices concerning?

While a pricier lemon might seem like a small inconvenience, it's a symptom of a much larger problem.

As global temperatures rise, heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense, affecting both food production and affordability. Crops like lemons — highly sensitive to climate stress — become poorer in quality under extreme conditions.

For consumers, the result is clear: fewer affordable groceries on the shelf. This strains household budgets, especially for lower-income communities that rely on cost-effective cooling foods during the summer.

For farmers, repeated crop failures not only affect their livelihood but also increase the financial risks of planting climate-sensitive crops.

In the bigger picture, the overheated planet is shifting agricultural zones, disrupting ecosystems, and putting traditional food systems under stress — all while global food demand continues to rise.

What can be done to improve lemon yields?

Many experts argue that long-term solutions lie in climate-resilient agriculture and improved storage and transport systems to reduce spoilage.

But reducing the production of planet-warming pollution — from the industrial, agricultural, and transportation sectors, among others — is the key to slowing the rate of rising temperatures that put crop yields at risk.

There are ways for consumers to save money when buying food, too. Planning grocery trips to reduce waste, choosing seasonal produce, and supporting local or cooperative markets can all help to stretch a food budget.

