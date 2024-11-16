Scientists' discovery of drought-resistant crops could change the future of agriculture — here's what it means for the global food supply

This is already great news for growers of lettuce and broccoli.

A team of researchers in Spain have developed a product that makes lettuce and broccoli more resistant to drought. Even better, according to Phys.org, the product is all natural, so it can be used in both conventional and organic farming.

The study, led by the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of Plants, resulted in the development of a product based on four natural extracts derived from plants and algae. The research shows CalBio can be applied through the irrigation system to stimulate the resistance to drought and salinity by inducing the plant's natural defenses.

According to the researchers, CalBio also works with broccoli. It's still being tested on tomato, avocado, onion, pepper, and eggplant.

The research was borne out of a project for the Call for Collaborative Challenges by the Ministry of Science, Innovation, and Universities in 2022, which was an open invitation for research proposals that would take on challenging issues concerning society or technological advancement, and that's exactly what this research did.

Drought, and the high soil salinity that can come with it, has been plaguing Mediterranean farmers and crop yields all over the world for years. The rising issue is a result of the overheating of the planet and threatens the global food supply.

According to Drought.gov, over 318 million acres of crops are experiencing drought conditions in the U.S. alone. Crop yields are also being affected by drought in Europe, southern Africa, and Southeast Asia. A product like CalBio could be a literal life-saver if it can be produced on a large scale.

"Since these are products of natural origin, the approval process is easier because they are considered biostimulants," said researcher and project coordinator José Miguel Mulet, "so the transfer of these results to farmers will be much quicker and easier."

