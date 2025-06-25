Man shares surprising method to fight back against invasive lizards that are taking over swaths of US territory: 'Super cool'

Some viewers didn't approve, but many came to his defense.

Chances are, you've never had egg custard quite like this.

A Florida man has transformed the eggs of an invasive species, the green iguana, into a delicious dessert.

TikTok creator Gray Davis (@gray.davis) shared the process from start to finish.

The saga begins with Davis spotting the green iguana in a fruit tree. Davis correctly points out why the lizards are unwanted invaders, which includes their proclivity for eating fruits and vegetables.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has noted that green iguanas can also damage infrastructure and threaten endangered tree snails and butterflies.

That's why hunters have made it a point to take them down. Dogs have also been a key ally, using their unique skills to catch them.

Off-screen, Davis finishes off the green iguana. To ease concerns about the legality, the FWC has said they can be "humanely killed" on private property.

While cleaning the animal, Davis observes a ton of eggs. If left alone, his lawn would likely be teeming with baby iguanas in about 90 days.

Davis has previously made a number of recipes out of green iguanas, including tacos, but this is his first foray into using eggs. Thus, it's time to get creative with a custard. As a bonus, Davis references the monetary savings of not having to buy expensive chicken eggs.

One early pointer is that the best way to prepare rubbery iguana eggs is with scissors rather than cracking them open like a chicken egg. Otherwise, the formula is similar to a conventional custard.

Davis uses five eggs, which he whisks and then combines with heavy whipping cream, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and sugar. He concocts a cornstarch "slurry" to thicken it up before double-boiling it in the oven.

After some fridge time, Davis adds whipped cream and a strawberry. Davis says it could have thickened up with more time, but he was too excited to wait.

"Wow, that's really good," Davis reacts after his first bite. "The flavor is sweet and delicious." He notes it's richer and denser than other custards.

Some TikTokers didn't approve, but many came to Davis' defense.

"I don't think people understand the meaning of invasive," a user reacted.

"These comments are not it," another wrote. "God forbid an eco baddie catch a vibe."

"Super cool," a different user wrote simply.

