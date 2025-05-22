Service dog stuns with fearless pursuit of region's most invasive species: 'That's really cool'

"The dog and owner must be proud performing a public service."

A TikTok video of a determined dog's impressive iguana-hunting skills is gaining attention. The unique approach is also tackling one of Florida's most invasive species. The clip features an exciting chase, highlighting community efforts to control these reptiles.

The video, shared by TikToker Munchie (@munchiethelizardking), shows his energetic service dog in action in South Florida. The fast pup tracks down and captures an elusive iguana. These iguanas, while native to other regions, are a significant issue in Florida.

In the comments, Munchie explains the situation, saying iguanas are "an invasive species with no natural predators" in the area. He also mentions that "the government gives a $10 bounty for every iguana captured," suggesting a community-wide incentive to manage their population. His canine companion seems more than happy to contribute to the cause.

Munchie's dog isn't just having a fun game of fetch. Its natural hunting instincts are helping protect the local community and ecosystem. Without such efforts, invasive species like green iguanas can cause significant problems.

They can damage infrastructure by digging burrows that undermine sidewalks, seawalls, and foundations. This leads to costly repairs for homeowners and the city. Iguanas can also ruin landscaping and sometimes carry salmonella.

The lizard competes with Florida's native wildlife for food and habitat. It even preys on bird and turtle eggs, disrupting the delicate local ecosystem.

A dedicated canine helper like Munchie's dog provides an eco-friendly and safe form of pest control. It's a fantastic example of how individuals (and their talented pets) can take local action to address environmental challenges in their own backyards.

Our four-legged friends are motivated by the thrill of the hunt, while their actions make a positive impact.

Viewers were intrigued by the dog's activism.

"That's really cool," one commenter praised.

Another wrote, "The dog and owner must be proud performing a public service."

"Such a good boy," a third person added, admiring the teamwork.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.