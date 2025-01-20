Pet owner finds remarkable talent in dog to help eradicate widespread nuisance: 'The dogs are an absolutely crucial part of it all'

"It's very important we get out here to remove them."

The battle against invasive iguanas in the Florida Everglades has an unexpected new weapon:

Rogue, a three-year-old wirehaired retriever.

Owner Mike Kimmel, who goes by Python Cowboy on YouTube, runs Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue, working diligently to protect the ecosystem against invasive species such as iguanas and pythons.

Rogue and her fellow wirehaired retriever Otto are trained to retrieve the iguanas shot by Kimmel and his team as part of their clean-up efforts.

"These iguanas are extremely tough and resilient, and even if you get perfect shots on 'em, you still wanna have a dog ready just in case they kinda come back to life or scurry off and die somewhere," Kimmel said in a recent YouTube video showcasing Rogue's training.

"I'm big on making sure I don't leave any rotten iguanas to stink, or leaving anything wounded. We're very careful about how we operate, and that's why city departments and the state likes to use us for jobs."

Invasive iguanas have been a problem in the Everglades for years, beginning in the 1960s when they were first introduced from South America, per Iguana Control. Later in the 1980s, they also became a big part of the pet trade and were often released into the wild when they grew too large for inexperienced owners.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas pose a threat to native species by consuming key vegetation for endangered butterflies and have been known to eat endangered snails as well.

They also pose a nuisance to homeowners by eating almost any kind of vegetation, burrowing in yards and under sidewalks, leading to structural collapse, and spreading salmonella to humans through contact with water or other contaminated surfaces.

They are not a protected animal in the state and are therefore allowed to be humanely hunted and killed by anyone, but Kimmel and his team are especially skilled, with an assist from dogs like Rogue.

"The dogs are an absolutely crucial part of it all. They help us retrieve the iguanas, help the operation run smoothly, and help make sure that we're not leaving any wounded or even live iguanas behind," Kimmel said.

Regular training keeps dogs like Rogue ready for anything in the field and helps her gain experience to be more effective with each hunt. But at the end of the day, she's a regular dog, too. "She loves getting petted, saying hi to people, and you better watch out, cuz she'll sneak little love kisses on ya, leave you with a little iguana blood on your face," Kimmel said.

People in the comments of the video he shared were wowed by Rogue's speed, agility, and skill.

"What an awesome dog. Good Girl Rogue," one person wrote.

Another added, "Thank you Trapper Mike for a great video. Rogue is an awesome dog. You're doing great work out there, be safe and take care."

As Kimmel said, "Our state benefits from it all. These iguanas are invasive, destructive, costing our state millions of dollars, impacting our already-struggling native wildlife, and it's very important we get out here to remove them."

