Dog owner shares incredible video of well-trained pup hunting down invasive lizard: 'Good dog'

"Looks like you're having a good time."

by Alyssa Ochs
"Looks like you're having a good time."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Invasive lizards in Florida have become a big problem. Some species have even been linked to spreading mosquito-borne diseases that put human health at risk.

As these large lizards endanger ecosystems, Floridians are enlisting their pets to keep the populations under control.

In a TikTok video, Allgoodsadventures (@allgoodsadventures) shared footage of a dog named Shelby hunting an invasive lizard.

Shelby rummages through thick foliage and retrieves a large green lizard at the encouragement of her owner. She sits in front of her owner and is praised for dropping the lizard onto the pavement, where it won't further impact the environment.

"They are killing our native species. Please do your part to protect our state," the creator wrote.

Controlling invasive lizard populations is critical because the animals transmit diseases and impact native wildlife.

The lizard in the video appears to be a green iguana, which has been highlighted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation as an invasive species. They can be humanely captured and killed year-round.

Invasive lizards prey on native animals and their eggs, disrupting natural ecosystem balances. They can threaten small children, damage landscaping, and compete with native species for food and resources.

No matter the species, removing invasives is beneficial because it prevents declines in native populations. There are also economic benefits of invasive species removal since these creatures destroy crops, damage public utilities, and more.

With mosquitoes spreading their ranges, for example, government officials must do what they can to protect communities from mosquito-borne diseases. Limiting the presence of invasive species is a significant part of this effort.

TikTok users enjoyed the video of Shelby the dog hunting for invasive lizards and shared their appreciation and admiration.

Videos such as this inspire others to take local action to protect native species and habitats.

"Good dog," one TikToker commented.

"My patterdale would be in heaven giving them the death shake," another wrote.

Someone else shared: "Looks like you're having a good time. Go for it, dude."

