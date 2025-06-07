Fed-up resident fights back against invasive iguanas using special rifle: 'I have some skills and some tools to help eradicate this problem'

The creatures will "eat almost anything they can get in their mouths."

An admirer of the owl family that found shelter and nesting in the burrow hole next door, John Johnson was perturbed when he saw an iguana climbing out of the very same owl hole while the owl parents "were screeching and divebombing it," per a Palm Beach Post report.

Divebombing is a defensive behavior owls may exhibit when defending their nest or young, according to Seven Days. This could only mean one thing for the parents: Their eggs or baby owls were in danger.

The owl family put up a tough fight against their intruder, but the deed had already been done. The owls eventually surrendered their nest and fled to find a new home.

This incident fueled a fire within Johnson, who learned that iguanas had no natural predators on Marco Island, Florida.

In fact, black spiny-tailed iguanas and green iguanas are persistent invasive species in the region. Female iguanas can lay up to 70 eggs every year, according to Focusing on Wildlife, which contributes to their rapid growth on the island.

Iguanas tear up native plants and eat the eggs of gopher tortoises — one of the oldest living species on the planet, currently with a threatened or endangered conservation status.

Black spiny-tailed iguanas will "eat almost anything they can get in their mouths," said Dr. Jerry Jackson, professor emeritus at Florida Gulf Coast University, per Palm Beach Post.

So, Johnson created Down Goes Iguana, a family-run agency dedicated to hunting down iguanas in Florida, with a heavy concentration on the Marco Island region. He began operating with the blessing of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Using air guns like the .25 caliber Brocock Sniper XR, a short air rifle used for small game hunting or target practice, Johnson hunts down iguanas for both customers and the state, taking down a total of 730 iguanas in 2024.

While Johnson recognizes that he may not be able to eliminate the invasive species from the island, he's making a valiant effort.

Invasive species disrupt local ecosystems, threatening native wildlife species and their habitats.

Invasive plant species operate similarly, taking over land from native plant species and outcompeting the latter for nutrients and resources. Invasive species grow quickly and aggressively and can pose a great headache for homeowners looking to eliminate them from their lawns.

You can limit the spread of invasive plant species in your lawn by planting more native plants to support the local ecosystem's balance. Native plant lawns attract pollinators, whose pollination services protect the food supply and provide food and shelter for local wildlife species.

The best part is that native lawns are slower-growing and tend to require less water than lawns containing invasive plant species, saving you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Buffalo grass and clover — both drought-resistant lawn options that require less frequent mowing — are alternative lawn replacement options that can save you time and money on yard work.

Invasive species may be persistent, but not if humans can help it.

"I'm … vested in the fact that this is not good and I have some skills and some tools to help eradicate this problem," Johnson said, per Palm Beach Post.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.