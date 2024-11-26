Officials move to raise bounty on aggressive reptile population ravaging local community — here's what we know

Reports say the green menaces are expanding northward, signaling that more efforts are needed to combat the species.

Taiwanese officials are planning to raise the bounty to reduce the number of green iguanas taking over local communities.

The Taipei Times reported that a task force would be formed to organize efforts to fight the invasive lizards, with the bounty raised between NT$500 to NT$800 ($15.37 to $24.59 USD) each.

So far, the green iguanas have wreaked havoc on southwestern Taiwan, with around 200,000 of the creatures causing serious damage to crops in the region. Despite the government allocating a budget of NT$120 million (around $3.68 million) across four years to control the green iguana population, officials said more aggressive actions are necessary.

Democratic Progressive Party legislator Lai Jui-lung estimates that fewer than 100,000 green iguanas will remain due to containment efforts. Minister of agriculture Chen Junne-jih told the Taipei Times that a task force would be created by the end of November to help local governments manage the lizards.

Several weapons will be employed to assist in hunting them, including air rifles and slingshots. The Taiwan Airsoft and Airgun Association explained that air guns are a cost-effective solution to eradicate green iguanas. However, the government must first establish regulations on high-powered gun manufacturing in the country for this method to work.

Chen said the yearly budget for iguana hunting would be increased to NT$30 million (around $1 million), and the bounty would be increased to between NT$500 to NT$800 from NT$200 to NT$500 (about $6-$15).

Green iguanas were introduced into Taiwan from central and southern America two or three decades ago and have experienced a population explosion since they have no natural predators.

So far this year, more than 24,000 iguanas have been removed from one county alone, but the task force has a lot of work ahead. Reports said the green menaces are expanding northward, signaling that more efforts are needed to combat the iguanas.

Invasive species such as green iguanas pose hazards to local ecosystems, outcompeting native species for resources and suppressing an area's natural biodiversity. However, worldwide, governments and conservation workers are helping to eradicate or at least reduce the number of invasive species by serving them in restaurants or offering a cash reward.

For example, aquafarmers in California are harvesting invasive purple sea urchins to restore the ecosystem. Florida has started holding annual competitions with impressive cash prizes to kill invasive pythons, with a $10,000 grand prize awarded to the overall winner.

