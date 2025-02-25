Experts predict massive price surge for grocery staple as challenges persist: 'We're truly in a shortage'

Prices have already skyrocketed and are expected to rise due to severe shortages.

As farmers struggle with a bird flu outbreak, the price of eggs is climbing. According to reports from The Guardian, U.S. egg prices have already skyrocketed and are expected to rise due to severe shortages.

What's happening?

An outbreak of bird flu has affected about 14.7 million egg-laying hens, per The Guardian, causing the price of eggs to climb as much as 40 cents a week.

While bird flu has been in the U.S. since 2022, this outbreak is the largest and is impacting millions of hens. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of affected hens since January has surpassed the number of affected hens in all of 2023.

"Based on the amount of birds that we have lost in the last few months, and the hen population, there just isn't enough production to support the amount of demand that we have," Karyn Rispoli, managing director of eggs at the price-tracking firm Expana, told The Guardian. "We're at a point now where we're truly in a shortage."

The egg shortage has impacted prices, not only influencing the direct cost of a carton of eggs at a grocery store but also causing the prices of items that utilize eggs to go up. Because the price of eggs has increased, bakeries, for example, are also increasing their prices to reflect the shortage.

The average price of eggs in stores was just above $4 in mid-January, reported The Guardian, an increase from about $2.50 a year ago. However, consumers have encountered prices significantly higher than this average, posting shocking videos across social media. One internet user shared a TikTok video after seeing a $15 carton of eggs.

Why is the rise in egg prices important?

The rise in egg prices highlights the widespread impact of the current climate crisis. As food prices continue to climb, they provide a stark reminder of how extreme weather and the increase in diseases have impacted the agriculture industry.

The use of dirty energy and the subsequent overheating of our planet play a direct role in the rising costs of grocery store products.

What's being done about bird flu in hens?

While ending the current outbreak of bird flu is challenging, egg producers have been advocating for the federal government to fund vaccine research and biosecurity to prevent future outbreaks. Since scientists are still trying to determine whether the disease is airborne, more research is needed to better protect flocks of chickens.

Outside of political advocacy, small lifestyle changes can help combat the climate crisis and, in turn, help protect our food supply. By ditching single-use plastics, taking public transportation when possible, and shopping secondhand, you can reduce your environmental footprint and help protect the planet from extreme weather events that impact our food supply.

