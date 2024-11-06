  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker shares photo of frustrating scene discovered along nature trail: 'It's frustrating to see'

by Jenny Allison

It seems obvious, but hikers typically go into nature to enjoy exactly that — natural beauty. So, for one hiker, coming across trash blatantly discarded at a trailhead was incredibly frustrating.

They posted a photo of the garbage, which appears to be two plastic boba-type drink cups abandoned on a wooden bench, in the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating.

Other commenters were similarly disappointed at the lazy behavior. 

"True hikers know that respecting nature means leaving no trace behind," one person vented, referring to the principles of Leave No Trace. "It's frustrating to see trash left on trails when we should be preserving these beautiful places!"

Another commenter added, "​​my favorite is people leaving full dog poop bags just on the ground."

From dog waste to food wrappers, cans, party supplies, and even tires, it seems that some people have zero embarrassment or hesitation in leaving garbage in protected natural areas. Even when cameras are enforced, people have been witnessed dumping their personal garbage into rivers, lakes, and more.

This kind of behavior disrupts the ability of people to enjoy the nature they specifically sought out on their hiking or camping trips. But while this is unsightly, it's more than just that — it's actually dangerous.

Most garbage is made of plastics, which means that the materials that are left abandoned in woods or in rivers slowly leach chemicals and microplastics into the environment over time. This can end up trickling back directly through the food chain, and it's one of the reasons that microplastics have been found inside both animal and human organs.

Additionally, the brightly colored trash items often confuse wild animals, who accidentally ingest them. This results in the animals starving to death, their stomachs full of plastic.

Other small animals frequently become entangled or trapped — their heads stuck in jars, their legs bound tightly in netting, or even their entire bodies stuck inside something as small as a plastic cup.

Instead, as one commenter pointed out, anybody who truly cares about the environment will act respectfully and responsibly, taking the time to pack and carry out their garbage to where they can dispose of it — or recycle it — safely. 

