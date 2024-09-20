Camper frustrated after discovering blatant littering at local campsite: 'This is so infuriating'

The amount of plastic found in national parks, campsites, and on trails is concerning, especially as plastic pollution disrupts our ecosystems and human health.

Being thrifty can be a positive thing that benefits both the planet and your wallet. However, sometimes that approach can be counterproductive. Trash management has been an ongoing challenge for campers in recent years as visitors have been caught not picking up after themselves, per SFGate. One worried camper took to Reddit to share a disturbing discovery at their local campsite, highlighting that the trash problem is still an issue.

"Every single place I've camped this year has been trashed by those who camped before me…What recommendations do you have for someone who wants to help clean up what's been left behind," asked the original poster about the situation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The series of photos posted on the subreddit r/camping shows discarded items, including plastic bags, bottles, and buckets. This phenomenon is not new; a recent report by the 5 Gyres Institute highlighted that single-use plastics are piling up in national parks in the form of food containers, beverage bottles, and plastic bottle caps.

The amount of plastic found in national parks, campsites, and on trails is concerning, especially as plastic pollution disrupts our ecosystems and human health. A study found that there are 170 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean, which is about 21,000 pieces for every person on Earth.

The United States National Park Service recommends the Leave No Trace Seven Principles, emphasizing respect for wildlife and other visitors, such as being mindful of plastics and other waste left behind. The effects of managing trash are vast, as plastic waste breaks down into tiny pieces called microplastics. When aquatic life mistakes plastic for food, this leads to the ingestion of toxins and sometimes fatal blockages.

As camping, hiking, and other outdoor recreation sports generate up to $1.1 trillion in annual economic gross output, there is much incentive to care for our campgrounds and trails. National parks have organized litter cleanups to curb the problem to set an example for being respectful of nature and wildlife.

"Some people just have no respect for the earth and clearly don't understand the concept of leave no trace," commented one Redditor.

"This is so infuriating," wrote another.

