Fisherman sparks anger after showing aftermath of balloon releases: 'I don't understand why people see no wrong in it'

A lobster fisherman is making waves on TikTok for all the right reasons.

In a video that's captured the attention of eco-minded scrollers, Jacob Knowles (@jacob__knowles) hauls several balloons out of the ocean during a day on the job.

The video, filmed off the side of Knowles' boat, shows him using a gaff to scoop up deflated mylar and latex balloons bobbing on the water's surface.

"When you let [balloons] go … they end up in the ocean," Knowles explains in the video's narration. "We pick them up, and bring them in, and throw them away."

Knowles' message is clear: Balloon releases have unintended consequences for marine life.

"Next year, don't let your balloon go," he urges viewers. "90% of the time, when you let them go, they end up in the ocean. And that looks like a big old jellyfish for a turtle to munch on."

While balloon releases are often seen as a way to commemorate special occasions, the reality is that what goes up must come down — and in the ocean, deflated balloons can be mistaken for jellyfish by hungry sea turtles and other marine animals.

Ingesting balloons can lead to choking, intestinal blockage, and starvation for these creatures. Additionally, balloons can take years to break down, contributing to the significant problem of plastic pollution in our oceans.

Knowles' video is a potent reminder that small actions can have a huge impact on the environment. By opting for eco-friendly alternatives to balloon releases, such as planting trees or blowing bubbles, we can celebrate life's milestones without harming marine life.

TikTok users rallied behind Knowles' message in the video's comments.

"Some end up in my cow pastures, and curious calves will try to eat them!" one viewer shared. "So infuriating!!"

Another commented: "Wow. I didn't realize there were so many out there. Thanks for showing this."

A third chimed in, "I hate balloon releases, and I don't understand why people see no wrong in it."

By thinking twice before releasing balloons, we can all be part of the solution — for turtles and for the health of our oceans.

