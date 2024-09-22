Rescue group concerned for animals' safety amid surging issue with litter: 'These cases highlight the profound impact human actions can have'

"They are amongst our most difficult rescue scenarios, and why prevention really is the key."

An increase in the number of wildlife entangled in fishing lines pushed British Columbia officials to warn the public about the problem.

What's happening?

In just the first few weeks of summer, the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC fielded eight reports of animals severely injured by the discarded gear, Burnaby Now reported in July. They included a juvenile mallard, a goose, and a crow, the last of which could not be captured.

Fishing hooks can penetrate beaks and skin, and the line can get wrapped around feet and other body parts, preventing the birds from swimming, flying, and eating.

Entanglements can also result in infections, amputations, and death. Birds may even use the line for their nests and then get ensnared, which prevents them from caring for their young.

Why is this important?

"Pollution of any kind is incredibly deadly for wildlife," Jackie McQuillan, the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC's support center manager, told Burnaby Now. "These cases highlight the profound impact human actions can have on urban and other wildlife. Together, we are responsible for the well-being of our local wildlife as we coexist together."

Personal fishing gear, as well as that of commercial fishers, is a global problem. It entraps marine mammals, including whales and dolphins, as well as sea turtles, seals, and more, resulting in hundreds of thousands if not millions of wildlife deaths annually.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's being done about fishing line entanglement?

Fishing line should be cut into short lengths before it is discarded in a trash can. It can also be burned or put in special fishing line receptacles, which are often found around lakes and other fishing hot spots.

There's been innovation in the industry, too, with the invention of ropeless gear for lobster and crab traps. Instead of being tethered to lines that can entrap marine life, it pops up from the ocean floor after receiving an acoustic signal.

"Rescuing birds that have become entangled in fishing line or swallowed a fishing lure and are still flighted is an incredibly challenging and sometimes impossible task. It involves very careful planning, extensive resources, and a lot of luck," McQuillan told Burnaby Now. "They are amongst our most difficult rescue scenarios and why prevention really is the key."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.