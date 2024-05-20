State lawmakers vote to ban balloon releases to curb marine pollution: 'There are so many other ways of celebrating that are not detrimental'

The bill received widespread bipartisan support, bringing conservationists and lawmakers together in their quest to preserve the state's beaches.

Florida is set to approve legislation that would help ensure its beaches and waters are clean and safe.

The New York Times reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a law that would ban the intentional release of balloons outdoors. The new rule would go into effect on July 1.

The bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Linda Chaney and Sen. Nick DiCeglie, received widespread bipartisan support, bringing conservationists and lawmakers together in their quest to preserve Florida's beaches.

The Florida Retail Association and the Coalition for Responsible Celebration, a balloon distributor and party store trade association, were also among the bill's supporters.

In 2022, tourism was the second-largest employer in the Sunshine State, according to an Economic Impact Report cited in a local government press release. Visitors spent a record-high $124.9 billion. However, as the Ocean Conservancy's Jon Paul "J.P." Brooker pointed out to the Times, unsightly litter has the potential to put a halt to that cash flow.

"Florida is its beaches," said Brooker, the director of the Florida conservation group. "People are not going to flock by millions to them if they're trashed and there's dead animals and plastic and trash all over."

Chaney also alluded to public health concerns.

"Balloons contribute to the increase in microplastic pollution which is harmful to every living thing including humans, polluting our air and drinking water," Chaney wrote to the Times.

The U.N. Environment Programme has described our planet as "choking" on plastic, with a whopping 440-plus million tons of plastic waste generated annually. Improper disposal and/or recycling can result in that toxic trash making its way into our rivers and oceans.

It's not uncommon for marine life to die after mistaking waste for food or getting tangled in the material. Balloons, for example, can lure in animals because they resemble jellyfish.

One study found they are particularly hazardous to seabirds. If eaten, balloons are 32 times more likely to cause death compared to hard plastics. Sadly, more than one diver has found a deflated balloon or two in the middle of the ocean, as people often release the helium-filled orbs for celebrations and memorial events.

"There are so many other ways of celebrating that are not detrimental," Surfrider Foundation policy manager Emma Haydocy told the Times. Plastic-free options include releasing rose petals or planting a tree.

"Organic stuff like that … can be a really beautiful way to memorialize someone or commemorate an event," Brooker told KVPR.

