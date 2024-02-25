Hiker confronts fellow tourist after catching them dumping trash along the trail: ‘Thank you for saying something’

A trending TikTok video spotlights a trashy situation and reminds us to hold each other accountable.

Avid hiker ABAPVegas (@abapvegas) took to TikTok to share his account of witnessing another tourist throw an empty Twisted Tea can off the side of a craggy hiking trail.

Aghast at her careless environmental impact, he approached the woman to call out her thoughtless behavior.

“Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s mine,” she reportedly lied when confronted.

While he chose not to publicly shame the offender by filming their interaction, his story serves as an important reminder to tread lightly when exploring nature.

Throwing trash into natural habitats wreaks havoc on local plants and wildlife. Metal and glass can injure animals that mistake them for food, and materials like aluminum could leach toxic substances into soil and waterways.

Beyond environmental harm, littering eyesores also degrade other visitors’ experiences of national parks and recreation areas meant to offer sanctuary from urban and suburban living.

While anonymous online callouts can feel excessive, this reminder to maintain our planet’s health sparks an important conversation. Most national parks now prohibit single-use plastics, or soon will, to curb waste. And we can all model stewardship by packing up whatever we bring in — from juice pouches to beer cans — and disposing of it or recycling it properly later.

Sustainability starts with small, daily choices. Next time the temptation to toss trash strikes, visualize finding community with nature in pristine places. Then, make the eco-friendly decision and properly contain your waste. Our shared backyards depend on it.

Several commenters echoed frustrations over the disrespect for natural spaces.

“I can’t stand people that litter. They have no respect for their [surroundings]. Imagine their own homes,” one commenter lamented.

Another agreed, “Why do [they] want to ruin the only home we have!”

“Thank you for saying something,” said another.

