Hiker appalled by garbage-strewn scene at popular park overlook: 'More than mildly infuriating'

"Passed no fewer than 5 signs warning people not to litter at this hiking trail."

A hiker was hoping to enjoy pristine views on a popular hiking trail — but instead, they found a trashy sight.

They posted about their frustrating experience on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Passed no fewer than 5 signs warning people not to litter at this hiking trail," they wrote. "First lookout point I see why they need those signs."

In accompanying photos, colorful plastic garbage creates a glaring eyesore amid the fall leaves scattered on the riverbank.

"More than mildly infuriating," one commenter said.

Others pointed out the irony of the litter placement. "It is at a hiking trail, where people are appreciating nature," one person lamented. "Grrrr."

Another added: "That's an especially beautiful beauty spot, too."

Although many people seek out hikes like this to appreciate nature, others show a blatant disrespect for it. Countless hikers and backpackers have documented instances of littering — whether it's leaving beer cans around a campsite or abandoning bags of dog poop at the side of the trail.

Some people even take their disregard for nature one step further toward literal destruction, carving names into trees or corals, spray-painting beautiful vistas, and smashing rocks — supposedly for fun.

It's an ironic way to treat our established parks, which were created to encourage a deeper connection and respect for nature. Some parks have even been forced to shut down temporarily following particularly bad cases of vandalism.

Not only does this behavior ruin the view for other hikers, it damages the ecosystems in lasting ways. The chemicals in garbage — and spray paint — leak into the surrounding environment and contaminate it from the ground up, trickling up the food chain via the soil and the water.

Trash, especially dog poop, also acts as a breeding ground for bacteria and disease-carrying vectors such as ticks and mosquitoes.

People who discard garbage may also not realize how dangerous it is for wild animals. Whether they ingest it by accident and then starve or become entangled in it and suffocate, trash is deadly for wildlife.

Instead, any hiker will help create a safer and more beautiful world for all by taking the two seconds to pack up trash and carry it out to where they can dispose of it properly.

