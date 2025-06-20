Experts issue warning as toxic plant spreads rapidly across vast area: 'It can cause temporary blindness'

Anyone coming in contact will want to wear gloves and a long-sleeved shirt.

Invasive plants can be a real nuisance for communities. Outcompeting native varieties for valuable resources, they can negatively impact vulnerable ecosystems and threaten essential biodiversity.

To make matters worse, some invasive species, like the giant hogweed in certain areas, can even cause significant physical harm not only to wildlife but to humans too. The plant has become such a threat in Ontario, Canada, where it is not native, that officials are warning residents to destroy it whenever possible.

Photo Credit: iStock

Brandon Williamson, land management coordinator for the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, warned of the dangers that giant hogweed can present when a person comes in contact with the plant. "It ranges from a mild rash on your skin to heavy purple blotches and really severe blistering," Williamson told the CBC in early June. "In the most severe cases we've heard about ... it can cause temporary blindness."

Giant hogweed has become widely known for its toxic sap, which causes phytophotodermatitis. With this condition, the skin becomes extremely sensitive to sunlight, leading to painful burns and blistering.

The plant boasts impressive heights, reaching up to 15-20 feet in Ontario communities, with large leaves and clusters of white flowers. It primarily spreads through dispersal of its seeds, which can happen via wind, water, animal movement, and even human activity. Each plant can produce thousands and thousands of seeds, which may be able to survive for years in the soil. This can make giant hogweed very tough to thoroughly eradicate.

Emily Williamson, an environmental planning manager in Ontario, offered up a bit of advice to anyone willing to help rid the region of this problem. "It's important that all of the plant material is bagged and that, ideally, any of this removal is done before the plant goes into flower to ensure no seeds are spread into the surrounding area," she told the CBC.

She also noted that anyone attempting this will want to wear gloves and a long-sleeved shirt.

The United States National Park Service has noted that the species is "native to the Caucasus region of Russia and Central Asia." And according to a report from the Forest Service division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, giant hogweed was introduced to North America in the early 1900s. It is thought to have spread thanks to a "curiosity" regarding its notable size.

While it can be tempting to plant unique or exotic plants, it can sometimes lead to the unintentional spread of invasive species. By rewilding your outdoor space with native plants, you can enjoy a wide variety of practical benefits while boosting biodiversity and creating a healthier, more balanced ecosystem.

Since native plants are already well-adapted to local climates and soil conditions, they tend to require less water, fertilizer, and overall upkeep. That means lower maintenance for gardeners, less water usage, and fewer harsh chemicals in the environment. Native plants can also support local wildlife, providing food and shelter while attracting crucial pollinators.

