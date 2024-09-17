Officials warn against touching rapidly spreading invasive plant species: 'The repercussion of this exposure is immediate and discomforting'

This botanical bully is a threat to your skin and our ecosystems.

Have you ever wondered if that rapidly growing plant in your backyard could be hiding a sinister secret? Meet giant hogweed, an invasive species that's disrupting gardens across the United States.

What's happening?

Giant hogweed, a towering plant that can grow up to 20 feet tall, is spreading rapidly across some states, including in New York, according to Earth.com.

While its large white blooms might catch your eye, the plant's sap is attention-grabbing, and not in a good way. This toxic substance can cause severe blisters and burns and even alter your DNA when exposed to sunlight.

Why is giant hogweed concerning?

This botanical bully is a threat to your skin and our ecosystems.

Giant hogweed outcompetes native plants, reducing local biodiversity and destabilizing soil near waterways. Its ability to produce up to 100,000 seeds per plant makes it a formidable foe in the fight for green spaces, per the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

But the real threat is its health risks. Nature writer Eric Ralls explained the dangers on Earth.com: "The repercussion of this exposure is immediate and discomforting. Burn-like marks show up within a day, followed by swellings filled with fluid."

In severe cases, the sap may cause blindness if it gets into your eyes, as the New York State Department of Health notes.

This is about more than just protecting our parks. It's about keeping our communities safe and healthy.

What can I do to help combat giant hogweed?

There are plenty of ways to join the fight against giant hogweed and keep your neighborhood green and clean.

First, become a plant detective. Learn to identify giant hogweed by its reddish-purple-spotted stem and large, umbrella-shaped flower clusters, per Earth.com.

If you spot it, don't touch it. Instead, report sightings to your local environmental agency. They have the tools and expertise to remove these plants safely.

Next, check around. Giant hogweed seeds can hitch a ride on shoes, pets, and garden equipment. After outdoor adventures, give your gear a quick once-over to avoid spreading seeds.

Finally, champion native plants in your backyard. You can create a natural barrier against invasive plants such as giant hogweed by filling your garden with local species. Plus, native plants are often easier to care for and provide essential homes for local wildlife and pollinators.

By staying informed and taking simple steps, you're protecting your own health and preserving the beauty and biodiversity of our shared green spaces.

