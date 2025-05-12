  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert issues dire warning about medicinal plant spreading through gardens: 'Quickly takes over the habitat of native plants'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: TikTok

A popular botanist took a hard stance on a plant that has been noted for its medical purposes for centuries. 

TikToker Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) posted a video that offered little interpretation of their feelings toward the mullein plant. 

@sacramentofoodforest #invasivespecies #mullein #california #conservation Meet Mullein one of the most invasive plants in California. A plant that quickly takes over the habitat of native plants like California poppy #nativeplanttok #learnontiktok #medicinalplants #native #plant #restoration #didyouknow #plantsoftiktok #hike #habitat #sacramento #sanfrancisco #la #sanjose #invasive #plant #invasiveplants #leavenotrace #plantmedicine #poppy #wildflowers #garden #plantlover #grassland #woodland #biodiversity #toiletpaper ♬ Fever Dream - Movements

In the short clip, the TikToker labeled the plant as "one of the most invasive plants in California" and urged followers to destroy the plant whenever possible. The botanist described mullein as a plant that "quickly takes over the habitat of native plants like California poppy." 

Down in the comments section, many users were conflicted over the presence of the plant. While commenters admitted to its overall invasiveness, they also noted its use as a medicinal plant

"Mom and grandma swear by it," wrote one commenter. "Drink hot tea. Helps clear cough and congestion."

"I [love] mullein as a plant but I hate that it's invasive," added another commenter. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to a report from the Cleveland Clinic, mullein has been long used for its ability to treat certain respiratory illnesses. Originating in Europe and parts of Africa and Asia, mullein was introduced to the eastern United States in the 1700s for its many uses

As noted by functional medicine specialist Sobia Khan, mullein can thin mucus and calm inflammation. "It's always good to get mucus out of your airways," Khan says. "If mucus remains in the lungs, it can form thick plugs that block airflow. And in severe cases, it can lead to lung collapse." 

Despite the many beneficial properties of mullein, the invasive plant can often outcompete native plants in many areas because of its impressive seed production. This can disrupt vulnerable ecosystems and lead to habitat loss for insects and animals that play a critical role in regional food chains.  

Native plants are able to conserve water, reduce maintenance, and improve soil health. They also contribute to biodiversity, erosion control, and air quality improvement. 

