Expert explains how to identify and eradicate devastating invasive plants on property: 'Let's protect our homes'

Homeowners looking to prevent future invasions can turn to landscaping with native options as a powerful solution.

A YouTube video from the Transition Salt Spring Society features an expert sharing vital knowledge about unsuspecting threats in our landscapes: invasive plants that can fuel wildfires if left unchecked.

Deborah from the TSS Native Plant Stewardship explains how to identify the two invaders, gorse and broom, and how to dispose of them safely.

With fire season growing more intense each year, detection and removal of destructive species such as gorse and broom have never been more urgent. As TSS says in the video's caption, "Let's protect our homes, communities and ecosystems by removing invasive plants!"

Deborah reinforces this message in the clip, highlighting the extreme wildfire risk posed by broom and gorse. "After you've cut or pulled, some people leave it not too highly stacked because both of these plants have very volatile oils. In other words, fire. Big fire," she says.

According to Deborah, while broom isn't prickly, gorse is covered in sharp spines. Both produce vibrant yellow flowers. Gorse blooms earlier in the year, while broom tends to flower in late spring.

"Ask people to cut in the spring so those seeds aren't viable yet," she adds, emphasizing the importance of early intervention to limit their spread.

Deborah also encourages residents to chip the material since stacked branches can become a major fire hazard. Her team even organizes community chipping days to help reduce risk and promote responsible disposal.

Beyond their flammability, gorse and broom pose serious threats to native ecosystems.

These fast-spreading invaders crowd out local plant species and degrade water quality in sensitive wetlands. They can also outcompete crops, lowering yields and complicating land management.

For Indigenous communities, the spread of these plants can restrict access to traditional and culturally important flora.

Homeowners looking to prevent future invasions can turn to landscaping with native plants as a powerful solution. Swapping out traditional turf for clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping not only deters invasive growth but also reduces lawn maintenance and water bills.

These alternatives support pollinators, which are essential to food production and a healthy ecosystem.

Even replacing just part of a lawn can create lasting benefits for both people and the planet. It's easier to get started than you might think, especially with practical approaches to rewilding your yard.

