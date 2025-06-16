Proud gardener shares stunning photo of adorable visitor attracted by their plants: 'What a handsome fellow'

A tiny toad made itself at home in a native plant garden, and a gardener was excited about the new visitor taking residence in their parents' garden.

They shared a photo on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, and it captured more than just a cute creature — it highlights the growing benefits of rewilding your lawn.

Instead of sticking with a traditional grass lawn, the gardener opted for a vibrant mix of native plants to transform their parents' yard. "I installed this pollinator garden at my folk's place a few years ago," they said in the post. "It's finally starting to take off, and attracted a cute lil toadum."

One user remarked: "What a handsome fellow!"

Switching to planting native species in your yard has myriad benefits, both for the environment and for your wallet — not to mention, they look better. Native plants generally require less water because they are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions. Less maintenance means you can actually enjoy your garden without all the extra work, and saving water is a win-win for your yard and the environment.

From birds and butterflies to frogs and toads, native plant species invite critters and protect pollinators by creating essential habitats for wildlife. Pollinators help maintain our food supply, making rewilded yards not just beautiful and low-maintenance but also incredibly important for daily human life.

This is also proof that native landscaping supports biodiversity in local ecosystems. Biodiversity is crucial for maintaining a healthy planet. According to the United Nations, biodiversity contributes to protecting soils, regulating temperatures in urban areas and reducing food insecurity.

The toad in the photo may have been an unexpected guest, but its presence is no accident. It's a sign that when we work with nature, we can create outdoor spaces that are good for the planet, good for our wallets, and filled with delightful surprises.

