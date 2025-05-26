Farmer shares simple gardening method perfect for attracting swarms of pollinators: 'What all of us should be planting'

A farmer shared the results of using a companion plant to attract pollinators, showcasing the swarm of bees happily buzzing among the flowers of an unexpected plant.

The scoop

Jason of Cog Hill Family Farm (@CogHillFarm) on YouTube shared a video of the African blue basil he had planted "strictly for pollinators" in his garden, saying "it did not disappoint."

In the clip, you can clearly hear the buzzing of bees among the flowers, and their numbers are "unreal" according to the farmer, who said there must have been hundreds, if not thousands, of bees buzzing around.

He also noted it's not just honeybees but other local pollinators flocking to the African blue basil, which he added you can use just like the basil commonly used in the West. What attracted Jason, and ultimately the pollinators, were the colorful blooms.

How it's helping

Companion planting, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, is the practice of growing one plant to benefit another as part of a community and can help improve soil health, repel pests, and attract beneficial insects, like pollinators.

According to the USDA, three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and 35% of its crops rely on pollinators to complete their life cycles.

That is a huge economic impact on the food industry, with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reporting that the relationship between crops and pollinators is worth $235 billion a year.

African blue basil is a hybrid plant and sterile, meaning it doesn't spread seeds and requires minimal water, according to the Orange County Register, making it a popular addition to gardens. Native plants offer similar benefits to gardens and pollinators as well, requiring less maintenance and resources while drawing in wildlife.

Apart from supporting pollinators, gardening has been proven to have positive effects on your physical and mental health. In 2020, a study out of Singapore showed that people who participated in community gardening experienced higher levels of well-being.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were thrilled by the video, especially the buzzing bees.

"What a beautiful song it sounds like summer and the bees have some party thank you for sharing," one person wrote.

Another added, "It's what all of us should be planting! Love it. Great choice and job, Jason!!!"

