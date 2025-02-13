Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after images of native plants transformation: 'They ... don't require a lot of maintenance'

TikToker Josh Tomey (@joshtomey) took us on a journey of saving his tree from vines and poison ivy with little more than a pickaxe, a hacksaw, a shovel, and some gumption.

"I was itching for a project," Josh says of the plan to add a new native plant garden around three trees.

Josh eventually moved the rocks away from the tree bases, as it's important to expose root flares rather than burying them in mulch. Other landscapers have made much worse versions of this mistake, as it's a common misunderstanding that what may look good may not actually be good for a tree.

Vines can be a real menace to gardeners. Kudzu in particular is notoriously hard to get rid of and thoroughly destructive. Oriental bittersweet, porcelain berry, and English ivy also have a bad reputation. Josh also hacked away at poison ivy on his property and advised taking a cold shower to wash off any potential oils — though adequate gloves and clothing are even better places to start when dealing with poison ivy.

Josh had reservations about "turning things over entirely to native plants," but the upgrades have loads of benefits. For one, native plants provide a much-needed home for vulnerable pollinator populations.

New flora attracts new fauna, leading to increased support for local biodiversity. Complex root systems can also combat soil erosion and improve water retention in the case of flooding. Read The Cool Down's starter guide on rewilding your yard to start building your own personal biodiversity hub.

Josh solicited suggestions for what to fill in between the trees, and the TikTok community delivered a handful of suggestions.

"I like hostas and sword ferns. They look great, don't require a lot of maintenance, just watering," suggested one commenter.

"Shasta daisies like full sun and I believe salvia does too, plant hostas, ferns, bleeding heart, astilbe, coral bells and lilyturf all zones 3-9," suggested another.

