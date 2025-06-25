Extremely dangerous heat wave breaks temperature records last seen in 1888 — here's what you need to know about this potent heat dome

"Whatever was already going to happen … all that is still going to happen. But when it happens, it's going to be worse."

An unprecedented heat wave has gripped much of the East Coast with temperatures exceeding those seen in living memory, CNN reported.

What's happening?

According to NPR, an intense "heat dome" uncommonly early for the season has enveloped a significant portion of the Eastern Seaboard.

The geographic scope of the heat wave has encompassed several densely populated cities, including New York, Boston, and Baltimore. The "long-lasting heat is rare and will likely offer little-to-no-overnight relief," CNN said.

Meteorologists warned that in addition to the risks posed by excessive heat, the unseasonable nature of the sudden spike in temperature means people and facilities have yet to adapt to normal summer highs.

In New York City, "Central Park tied a record high of 96 degrees" Monday, per CNN. That record occurred in 1888. Amtrak passengers in Baltimore were evacuated from a tunnel on the same day because of a heat-related outage.

A passenger stranded on the disabled train emphasized the risks of extreme heat, even to the relatively youthful and healthy. "I honestly thought I was going to collapse on the train, and I'm fairly young and in good shape," said Laura Evans.

In Missouri, a bystander captured stunning video of the moment a vehicle went flying after intense heat caused the road to buckle beneath their moving car.

Why is this particular heat wave so concerning?

Extensive coverage of the weather event has typically emphasized that an early June heat wave and temperatures were not normal, and "150 million people were under heat alerts Monday," per CNN.

Record highs in the Northeast and Midwest are a form of extreme weather, a costly and deadly meteorological phenomenon supercharged by rising temperatures and warming seas worldwide.

Climate and weather are two different things; while heat waves — and floods, wildfires, and hurricanes — have always existed, the scope and scale of extreme weather are incontrovertibly linked to a changing climate.

"Whatever was already going to happen, like droughts, floods, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, heat waves, snowstorms, rain — all that is still going to happen. But when it happens, it's going to be worse," journalist and climate tech expert Molly Wood once explained.

"Also, extreme versions of what used to be normal weather are going to happen more often."

Wood's prediction was reflected frequently amid coverage of the extreme heat wave.

"We all remember Superstorm Sandy; we went eight days without power. I'm just concerned," one New York resident with vulnerable family members told WNYW.

What's being done about extreme heat on the East Coast?

Because the heat wave hit the East Coast so early in the season, many public pools had yet to open. Cooling centers were set up to provide relief to residents.

Heat waves are exceptionally dangerous and insidious. Staying hydrated and avoiding unnecessary exertion are recommended to navigate extreme heat safely.

