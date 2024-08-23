Potentially deadly heat wave to expand across the US: 'New highest monthly average'

It has seemed almost routine this summer to see records broken for heat.

It was a historically hot July for Earth. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, it was not only the hottest July on record but also "more likely than not the warmest month on record for the globe since 1850."

The heat keeps on coming. The contiguous United States experienced its 11th warmest July on record. Heat wave conditions continued into the month of August, which has also had record-breaking temperatures in some areas of the country, though others have also experienced cooler periods.

What's happening?

July brought some scorching summer heat to the country, and it has spilled over into August, with more records forecast.

California had its hottest July on record. As Axios reported, the Sacramento National Weather Service office reported that preliminary data revealed all of their official climate sites recorded their hottest July ever.

Las Vegas had an average temperature in July of 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit, "setting a new highest monthly average temperature record for July," per Axios. The city also had its hottest day on record when the high soared to 120 degrees Fahrenheit on July 7.

August picked up where July left off, with a heat wave that put over 100 million people under heat warnings to start the last month of meteorological summer. By Aug. 11, Phoenix, Arizona, had endured a high temperature of 100 degrees or hotter for 77 straight days to set a new record, as the National Weather Service reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. The streak had continued as of Aug. 21, per data from the NWS.

The stretch of searing heat around the country started at the end of May, continued through all of June and July, and was still going strong in August.

Why is record-breaking summer heat important?

It has seemed almost routine this summer to see records broken for heat. Dangerous combinations of heat and humidity are putting people's lives at risk.

Deaths from extreme heat events outnumber deaths from hurricanes and floods combined. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says: "Heat-related deaths have been increasing in the U.S., with approximately 1,602 occurring in 2021, 1,722 in 2022, and 2,302 in 2023."

Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, reported that there had been 114 heat-related deaths through Aug. 17, with nearly 500 other deaths under investigation.

What's being done about dangerous heat?

Ditching dirty energy sources in favor of clean, renewable energy options can help cool our planet. Scientists are finding new ways to transform dirty energy infrastructure into facilities used for clean energy production.

Modernizing our homes by signing up for community solar, using LED lightbulbs, and unplugging "energy vampires" will help reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases entering our atmosphere.

