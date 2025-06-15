Unprecedented heat wave shatters temperature records across Spain — but it didn't stop there

Spain sizzled in late May as the country endured record heat. The unusually warm temperatures on May 30 marked the nation's hottest day on record for the month.

What's happening?

Temperatures soared in Spain on the last Friday of May, with several records falling. Naval Station Rota reported a high of 106 degrees Fahrenheit on May 30, breaking the previous record for the date of just over 100 degrees set in 2023. That same day, Jerez de la Frontera Airport hit a high of 103 degrees, which broke its previous record of 101 degrees set in 2012. Zaragoza Airport also saw record-breaking heat for the date as the mercury climbed to 100 degrees.

Scorching temperatures across Spain brought the national average temperature for the country to 75.34 degrees on May 30, breaking the old record of 74.71 degrees set just three years ago. It was Spain's highest average May temperature since 1950, when records first began. "Some regions experienced temperatures over 10°C (18°F) above normal," according to The Watchers.

The record heat didn't stop on Friday; it also spilled over into Saturday. The national average temperature on Saturday, May 31, reached 75.04 degrees, the second-warmest May temperature on record for Spain.

Why are record May temperatures in Spain important?

Unusually warm temperatures for May weren't confined to Spain. According to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, it was the second-warmest May globally on record. Anomalous warmth is expected to continue through the end of this year. The National Centers for Environmental Information's April global climate report said there is a 99.9% chance that 2025 will rank among Earth's warmest five years on record.

Last year was the hottest on record for both the planet and the U.S. The average global temperatures in 2024 were 2.77 degrees above the early industrial (1881-1910) baseline average, according to the nonprofit Climate Central, the warmest in the 145-year record. "The top eleven hottest years on record for the planet have occurred in the last eleven years, now including last year," noted Climate Central's analysis of 2024.

Our overheating planet is impacting Europe's food supply. As much as 50% of long-term high-yield farmland has already been lost, with further declines expected as global temperatures continue to rise, according to a study conducted by an international team of scientists.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Dirty energy sources release heat-trapping gases into our atmosphere, warming our world to record levels. Ditching dirty energy in favor of clean, renewable options will help cool off our planet. Technological advances are helping make that transition happen. European companies are collaborating to create floating systems that convert ammonia into hydrogen, offering a new path to cleaner energy. Cornell University researchers might have solved a major solar problem: building durable, affordable panels that withstand extreme conditions and long-term exposure.



We can help accelerate the transition to renewable energy by donating to climate-related organizations that are fighting for the future of our planet. We can also use our voices to advocate for change by staying informed about critical climate issues and sharing that information with family and friends.

