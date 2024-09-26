Researchers find people in below-average income brackets more likely to die in heat waves: 'This is extremely urgent'

As temperatures soar across Europe, a crisis is ravaging Spain's sweltering streets, according to the Guardian.

Recent studies reveal that extreme heat disproportionately affects those living in poverty, making summer a life-threatening season for the most vulnerable.

What's happening?

Spanish researchers have uncovered a stark reality: People from below-average income groups are more likely to die due to heat waves.

A 2020 study conducted in Madrid found that only the poorest districts experienced increased mortality during extreme heat waves. This pattern held when the research was expanded across Spain, highlighting a connection between income levels and heat vulnerability.

Why is this trend concerning?

This alarming discovery underscores a growing divide in how communities experience extreme weather events.

For those with limited resources, escaping the heat is nearly impossible. Many low-income residents live in crowded, poorly ventilated homes without air conditioning. They often work in sectors like agriculture and construction and face prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The consequences extend beyond discomfort. One in three Spanish children can't keep cool at home, according to Save the Children, meaning extreme heat damages over 2 million kids' health and well-being. This issue demands urgent attention as Europe warms faster than other parts of the world.

Yamina Saheb, a lead author of the IPCC report on climate change mitigation, emphasized the gravity of the situation when she said: "We need to sound the alarm that this is extremely urgent. We need to decide that this is the last time that we will have people dying because of the heat in European countries."

What's being done about heat inequality?

Researchers and advocates are rallying to recognize cooling as a fundamental right rather than a luxury. Some experts propose treating cooling as an essential public service, similar to transit or street cleaning.

Cities are exploring natural solutions, too. Urban planners are calling for more equitable distribution of green spaces, which can significantly cool neighborhoods. Planting trees and installing green building facades in heat-stressed areas could offer shade to those most affected.

While progress is slow, awareness is growing. By understanding the connection between poverty and heat vulnerability, communities can work toward more inclusive and resilient cities.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.