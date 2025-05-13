Officials announce successful rescue of 800 tourists after weather emergency — here's what happened

The situation is another instance of extreme weather impacting communities around the globe.

Authorities rescued 800 tourists after April's sudden snowstorm in Sikkim, a region in the northeast of India.

The collaboration between the Indian army and local police ensured a safe rescue with no casualties.

What's happening?

According to The Pinnacle Gazette, the tourists were stuck between Tsomgo Lake and Thegu in East Sikkim as a snowstorm and hail made the roads treacherous.

The Gazette noted that "visitor safety" was prioritized, leading to the closure of Nathula Pass and no travel permits being issued.

Temporary shelters were provided for those stranded in the area as well as additional assistance.

The severe snowfall hit on the tail end of heavy rainfall and landslides, which also led to the evacuation of over 1,000 tourists days earlier.

As the planet's average temperatures increase and glaciers melt, the Sikkim region faces increased flooding risks, according to a study published in the journal Remote Sensing Applications: Society and Environment.

Why is severe weather important?

Natural disasters have been a part of life on Earth throughout human existence.

However, most scientists agree that these weather patterns have been strengthened by a warming climate.

As journalist and climate tech investor Molly Wood explained: "Whatever was already going to happen, like droughts, floods, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, heat waves, snowstorms, rain — all that is still going to happen. But when it happens, it's going to be worse. Also, extreme versions of what used to be normal weather are going to happen more often."

Monsoon season in Sikkim is typically from June to September, but shifting climate patterns and warming temperatures can extend the season and make rainfall unpredictable.

Extreme weather events like this are happening all over the globe. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Helene tore through Western North Carolina, displacing over 375,000 people.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred hit farmland in southeastern Australia, causing about $17 million in crop damage. Insurance companies are dropping coverage on homes throughout the United States because of natural disasters.

What's being done about shifting weather patterns?

Transitioning away from dirty energy sources and working toward green, renewable technology is the best way to try to reduce the heat-trapping pollution that is warming the planet.

Learning about climate issues and severe weather safety is the best way to be prepared.

For instance, as we approach the summer months, it is important to think about heat safety in the United States. A coalition of researchers has called for policy interventions to help protect Americans from heat waves, as vulnerable populations are often the most at risk.

Preparedness is key. Sometimes, just having a conversation about rising global temperatures can make all the difference.

