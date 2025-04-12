Study reveals surprising factor that increases risk of death during heat waves: 'We believe the risk is higher'

New research from the University of Queensland in Australia reveals that heat wave-related deaths are rising because of new normals caused by increasing global temperatures, and those living in cities are most vulnerable to extreme heat.

What's happening?

According to a news release from the university, heat wave mortality rates have increased by 20% in Australia because of human-caused warming. Another study by UQ found that urban dwellers face a higher risk of dying from heat waves than those living in rural or suburban areas.

"We believe the risk is higher in cities because of the 'heat island effect', as there are more heat-absorbing surfaces like roads, buildings, and railway lines," PhD candidate Patrick Amoatey, from UQ's School of Public Health, explained to UQ News.

Using an index mapping tool called the Heatwave Vulnerability Index, researchers determined that, for more than 2,000 suburbs in Australia's major cities, urban dwellers with low income, less education, diabetes, and limited access to healthcare were most susceptible to heat-related deaths.

"This was the case for all of Australia's capital cities, which are home to 70% of Australia's population," Amoatey added.

Why are rising deaths due to heat waves concerning?

Researchers explained that even less intense heat waves are resulting in more deaths than usual in cities, signaling how the overheating planet is endangering communities that don't have the resources to adapt.

Because inner-city urban areas tend to have fewer trees and green spaces than wealthier neighborhoods — along with higher levels of pollution and less access to air conditioning — these communities have fewer defenses against extreme heat.

In one study, researchers from UQ and the Australian National University looked at mortality rates during a heat wave in Victoria in 2009 and discovered that nearly 400 excess deaths had occurred throughout the 5-day event.

And these heat-related deaths aren't just isolated to Australia, as sweltering temperatures have led to an alarming rise in deaths in the United States, India, and Pakistan as well.

What's being done to protect citizens?

Researchers hope their findings can help communities and health services better prepare for heat waves. Amoatey noted that the Heatwave Vulnerability Index could be used to predict an increased need for ambulances, while improvements in infrastructure and staffing could help meet that demand.

If you live in a home without central air conditioning, make sure to stay cool by drinking plenty of water, taking cold showers or baths, and using a fan if it's below 95 degrees Fahrenheit (fans simply push hot air in your face when it's any hotter). You can also invest in a portable air conditioner and solar shades to make your home more comfortable without spending thousands on an AC system.

Adding insulation and sealing leaks can also stave off summer heat — the Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $1,200 off insulation projects, and homeowners may be eligible for even more savings through the Weatherization Assistance Program.

