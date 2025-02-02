EV driver experiences unexpected situation after AC gives out during heat wave: 'Never thought of that'

"It took me a bit to get used to."

Electric vehicle owners find new reasons to love their rides every day. One thankful homeowner shared their latest discovery on social media.

Titling their Reddit post "Reason #42 I love my EV," they said the central air in their home went out on the hottest day of the year. However, it was not a problem.

"Well, I am chilling with cold AC in my EV in the garage! No CO poisoning!!" they wrote.

One commenter said: "It took me a bit to get used to turning our EV on in the garage with the door closed. At first it felt like I was doing something incredibly wrong lol."

"This comment right here is a great example of how early we are with EVs," another user responded.

While it seems like EVs have been around for a while now, it's only been a little over a decade since they became widely available. (The first EV was made in 1888.)

Those who've driven or bought one know the benefits include savings on gas and maintenance — which can total $1,500 per year — as well as health and environmental perks. EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, and each vehicle takes almost 10,000 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent out of the atmosphere annually compared to a gas-powered automobile, according to the Department of Energy.

This lessens health problems such as asthma and even dementia, and it helps cool the planet, which is rapidly overheating because of humans' burning of dirty fuel such as gas, oil, and coal, which contributes to increasingly frequent and extreme weather events.

The U.S. government and automakers are eager to help people adopt electric vehicles because that would speed up the transition to a cleaner, greener economy and prevent 20,000 premature deaths while saving billions of dollars in health costs every year.

Ford, for example, is offering free vehicle-to-home chargers with the purchase of certain EVs through March 31. Also, General Motors offers one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

So, while you're calculating how much money an EV can save you, remember to consider other advantages as well. And you may not have to sit in a dark garage to avoid the worst of a power outage.

"Never thought of that aspect," one Redditor said.

The poster replied: "First it has occurred to me as well! I may sleep out here."

