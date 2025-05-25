Major city braces for shocking heat wave as meteorologist warns of summer-like surge: 'It's going to feel like mid-July'

Heat waves elevate the risks of early and preterm deaths, especially among those most susceptible.

It was only the middle of May, but Chicago was already feeling like July. A Windy City meteorologist warned it would be the most sweltering day of the season so far.

What's happening?

The mercury soared to a steamy 94 degrees at O'Hare Airport on May 15, setting a new record high for the date in Chicago. A WGN-TV veteran meteorologist saw it coming. "It's going to feel like mid-July instead of mid-May," meteorologist Bill Snyder predicted, per Block Club Chicago. The heat that day broke the previous record set 63 years ago by three degrees.

Could this be an omen for a sizzling summer in Chicago? Per NOAA, last summer was the city's fourth warmest on record. The summer of 2024 was preceded by Chicago's seventh-warmest spring. The first two months of spring in Chicago this year ranked as the 25th-warmest March-through-April period on record. Meanwhile, the first three weeks of May have been slightly cooler than average, around one degree below normal.

Other major cities this May have been much hotter. Houston climbed into the mid-90s during the middle of May, setting record highs for three straight days. Houston's nights during this stretch didn't offer much relief. The city had record warm low temperatures for five consecutive mornings from May 16 through May 20. Phoenix climbed to 100 degrees or hotter five times during the first three weeks of May.

Why is unusual spring heat important?

There are indications that this summer could be a scorcher. The Climate Prediction Center's summer temperature outlook favors every portion of the contiguous U.S. to have above-average temperatures this summer. Of the country's top 20 hottest summers, 15 have happened since 2000, and just over half of them have occurred since 2010.

An analysis of 242 U.S. cities by Climate Central, a nonprofit group made up of scientists and communicators who study how the changing climate impacts people's lives, revealed that 97% of them have warmed since 1970. Over the past 55 years, these locations saw an average increase of 2.6 degrees. Their study also found that there has been a rise in the number of summer days exceeding the 1991-2020 average summer temperature for 97% of the locations analyzed.

Heat waves elevate the risks of early and preterm deaths, especially among those most susceptible: Black and Hispanic mothers. Australian researchers warn that as global temperatures climb, deadly heat waves are becoming the new normal — especially endangering residents of urban areas.

What's being done about rising health risks from heat?

A breakthrough by researchers in Hong Kong could help people avoid the heat without harming the planet, thanks to a promising new eco-friendly cooling method. Scientists have also found a way to lower the temperature of hot surfaces that sit in the sun, like glass, and it could make buildings much cooler.

The best way to cool down the planet will require a concerted worldwide effort to curb the emissions of heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere. This means moving away from dirty energy sources and embracing cleaner alternatives. Installing a heat pump in place of an old HVAC system and replacing a conventional range with a more energy-efficient induction stove are two ways homeowners can help.

Adding solar panels and a battery system can boost your home's resilience during extreme weather and power outages while also cutting energy costs, in some cases to zero. EnergySage lets you compare quotes from trusted local installers, with potential savings up to $10,000.

