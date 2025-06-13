BMW unveils game-changing update in its latest electric prototype model: 'Extremely proud'

There has been growing interest and investment in solid-state battery technology, and BMW is now taking it on the road for real-world testing in its i7 prototype vehicle.

The automaker is combining its Gen 5 battery design with all-solid-state battery modules developed in partnership with Solid Power, according to an Interesting Engineering report.

All-solid-state batteries use a solid electrolyte material instead of the liquid or gel versions found in traditional lithium-ion batteries. They hold great potential for the future development of lightweight, energy-dense, and longer-lasting batteries.

The solid electrolyte is also safer than liquid electrolytes since it has a reduced risk of short circuits or overheating and can play a role in faster charging applications.

BMW and Solid Power have been working together under a joint development agreement since 2016, but in 2022, they accelerated their collaboration to advance the work on this emerging battery technology.

The prototype BMW i7, with its all-solid-state battery, can store more power without adding weight to the vehicle while improving range and efficiency, the report explained. The current 2025 i7 starts at a little over $100,000 and earned strong scores from Car and Driver, which called it the "ultimate expression of the luxury EV."

"Solid Power is extremely proud that our partnership with BMW has resulted in the first demonstration of truly all-solid-state battery cells in a vehicle," said John Van Scoter, president and CEO of Solid Power, in a press release.

"We believe in the promise of ASSBs and continue to drive innovation of our sulfide electrolyte in support of that future for EVs," he added.

These tests will provide valuable insights into how these cells work in real-world environments. Researchers will monitor cell expansion during charging and recharging and observe operating pressure and temperature conditions, the report explained.

"Our BMW i7 ASSB test vehicle on the road is a perfect example of the BMW Group's technology-open mindset. We are continuously advancing the development of new battery cell technologies and are constantly expanding our know-how with valuable partners such as Solid Power," said Martin Schuster, vice president of battery cell and cell module at BMW Group.

Solid-state batteries are costly to manufacture, but research is underway to lower the heat energy required to produce them.

Plus, BMW is looking to conserve those valuable resources and lower costs through advanced battery recycling facilities.

While the company explores the next step in electric vehicle technology, it's offering contemporary battery upgrades to drivers with BMW i3 vehicles dating as far back as 2013.

EVs are already the more efficient vehicle choice for today's consumers, and driving one will help make a dent in the approximately 8.9 million barrels of dirty fuels burned each day in the U.S.

Gas-guzzlers convert up to 25% of their fuel into forward motion, while electric vehicles can get up to 91% out of their battery and regenerative braking systems.

Homeowners with solar panels and battery storage can use clean energy to power their commutes and save on already low fueling costs by charging during off-hours, when rates are low.

