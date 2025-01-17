Researchers make game-changing battery breakthrough: 'Substantial promise'

Experts from Oxford and Nissan might not often share a lab. But a shared interest in promising solid-state battery tech now has them working together with other scientists to improve the power packs. Their findings were reported on by TechXplore and the journal Nature.

The focus is developing safer and better-performing batteries to power electric vehicles and other devices for longer stretches. Common lithium-ion packs, using a liquid electrolyte, are reliable, safe, and planet-friendly power sources. They can provide hundreds of miles of range with increasingly shorter charge times. Importantly, they prevent thousands of pounds of air pollution when compared to gas cars, per the U.S. government and many independent tests.

But liquid electrolyte is flammable. Rare yet serious fires often make headlines when they occur. While EV fires are actually less common per EV than gasoline-powered car fires per gas car (25 per 100,000 sold versus 1,530 per 100,000), it's one of the remaining holdups for people considering switching to an EV.

Solid-state packs are lighter, have better fire safety, and charge faster, as reported by Top Speed. The article noted that the development of an easily scalable manufacturing process has been a hurdle. Porsche and other automakers are actively working on the tech, as well.









At Oxford, the research is focused on limiting lithium loss as the battery cycles, which reduces performance. In response, the team tested thin, lithium metal film anodes to see if the material could prevent the problem, according to TechXplore.

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte, as described by the U.S. Energy Department.

"Solid-state lithium metal batteries show substantial promise for overcoming theoretical limitations of Li-ion batteries," Oxford researcher Matthew Burton and the team wrote in the Nature abstract.

The film could be a better solution than using excess lithium, which the research group said is a current approach that limits energy density or the amount of electricity that can be stored per pound. That's why finding a way to manufacture thinner lithium anodes is crucial, per TechXplore.

In the research, the experts "discuss the viability of various technologies for realizing thin lithium films that can be scaled up to the volumes required for gigafactory production," the team wrote.

The group arrived at thermal evaporation — a hot, vaporizing technique carried out in a vacuum, per ScienceDirect — as a solid option to make the thin film anodes.

"We identify thermal evaporation as a potentially cost-effective route to address these challenges," the team wrote in Nature. It was part of a thorough cost/benefit analysis.

TechXplore reported that the scientists hope the research inspires other experts to work with thinner lithium anodes made by thermal evaporation. The results could help grow the EV industry.

And widespread EV adoption can be a critical part of reducing harmful, heat-trapping air pollution, which is a detriment to human health. Already, about one-fifth of all vehicles sold in 2023 were EVs, according to the International Energy Agency. Tax credits are still available to aid the switch. You can also enjoy up to $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance savings by going electric.

