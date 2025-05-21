Startup unveils next-gen battery breakthrough that could take electric vehicles to next level: 'Absurd levels of performance'

"This breakthrough puts us at the forefront of the solid-state revolution."

Automaker Stellantis and Massachusetts-based battery startup Factorial Energy have announced validation of a new solid-state electric vehicle battery that could be a game-changer for the industry.

Stellantis invested $75 million in Factorial in 2021, and now it's reaping the benefits with this new battery tech, which promises reduced weight, safer operation, faster charging, and longer range capability than traditional lithium-ion versions, according to InsideEVs.

Solid-state batteries use a solid or gel-like material instead of liquid electrolytes, which makes them more stable and less prone to short circuits or overheating.

The validated Stellantis cells are a stepping stone to the ultimate goal: all-solid-state battery units. The current version is a polymer-based design that focuses primarily on stabilizing the battery's anode — the part of the cell where active material gets deposited during charging — the report explained.

They're still a major step toward commercialization and will be used in a demonstration fleet of the Dodge Charger Daytona in 2026.

Although the batteries are more expensive when produced on a small scale, Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy, is cautiously optimistic that costs will drop when the company scales up operations.

The 77 amp-hour cells have an energy density of 375 watt-hours per kilogram, which bests the industry average of between 200 and 300 Wh/kg, the report detailed.

One of the more high-profile benefits of solid-state batteries is their ability to "unlock absurd levels of performance in EVs," as the report noted.

Factorial's FEST technology enables fast charging from 15% to 90% in just 18 minutes at room temperature. Solid-state batteries also have better energy retention in colder climates than lithium-ion batteries, maintaining the majority of their charge.

The battery packs are much lighter than traditional EV batteries too, saving approximately 200 pounds, according to Huang. Since they require far less structural support, less cooling, less thermal management, and fewer overall components, a vehicle's weight could be reduced by 500 to 2,000 pounds.

A lighter vehicle would mean increased efficiency, saving money and further increasing range potential for consumers.

EVs are generally far more efficient than gas-guzzlers regardless of the battery type. Gas-powered vehicles can convert up to 25% of the energy from burning dirty fuels into forward movement. Electric vehicles use up to 91% of the energy from their battery and regenerative braking system for propulsion.

They're better for the environment as well, with zero tailpipe pollution, a lower lifecycle impact on the environment, and the ability to use electricity from sustainable sources for power.

Solid-state batteries are the "holy grail" for the EV industry, and Stellantis is joined by many other manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and BYD, in looking to build the next generation of electric vehicles.

"Reaching this level of performance reflects the strengths of our collaboration with Factorial," said Ned Curic, Stellantis' chief engineering and technology officer, in a statement.

"This breakthrough puts us at the forefront of the solid-state revolution, but we are not stopping there. We continue working together to push the boundaries and deliver even more advanced solutions, bringing us closer to lighter, more efficient batteries that reduce costs for our customers," Curic added.