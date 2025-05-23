"Better than letting another good vehicle go to waste."

The oldest versions of a cult favorite EV are getting a lifeline, thanks to a major battery upgrade.

InsideEVs reported on the new battery replacement available for BMW i3s, dating all the way back to the original 2013 version. Even to this day, the current i3 is far from a range monster with a 120 Ah battery that delivers an EPA-rated 153 miles.

However, the biggest beneficiaries of the battery upgrade are owners of the original model that only promised 81 miles of range, per InsideEVs. That doesn't even account for the inevitable degradation of that battery over a decade of driving.

Fortunately, China's Martigi Manufacturing (MTG) is swooping in for the rescue with an upgraded, compatible battery pack that it claims can boost the range to a remarkable 248 miles. In a video, the company showcased the new battery powering a 186-mile trip at an average speed of 62 miles per hour.

Needless to say, this newfound range would be a major boon to i3 owners. Right now, the biggest battery pack retails for $5,400. That price doesn't include shipping costs or any tariffs. Installation with a trusted mechanic is another financial burden.

The battery includes a three-year warranty, though how that is enforced outside of China is unclear. Still, converting an old i3 from a short-range vehicle to a potential short-road-trip one is a tantalizing prospect.

While newer vehicles with extended ranges have helped quell range anxiety for EV owners, a solution that doesn't involve ditching a car is refreshing to see. InsideEVs praised the i3 as one of its best used EV values, and a supercharged range would only sweeten the pot.

That could help spur more EV adoption, which is better for the planet on the whole than gas-powered vehicles that produce tailpipe pollution and rely on dirty energy.

Another way to maximize an EV is to install solar panels to power it with clean energy. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source for solar quotes that can help homeowners score the best deals.

Commenters on InsideEVs were excited about the potential battery upgrade for the i3.

"I love this concept!" one exclaimed. "I can see a huge market for replacement batteries on EV's that are a decade old to give it new and better life."

"Better than letting another good vehicle go to waste," a user agreed.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.