US firm unveils 'transformative' battery that could solve major issue with EVs: 'A significant leap forward'

A U.S.-based battery maker has achieved a breakthrough that could finally make all solid-state batteries a reality. According to Interesting Engineering, Microvast has developed a solid-state battery that can reach voltages unheard of in traditional lithium-ion batteries, while also being safer.

This could have a huge impact on the electric vehicle industry. The lithium-ion batteries used in most EVs today have their limitations. They have limited range, they can take too long to charge, and they can be a fire risk, although still less of a fire risk than gas-powered vehicles.

But the battery developed by Microvast should eliminate each one of those issues. There's no longer a fire risk because solid-state batteries use a solid electrolyte rather than the liquid electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries. These batteries will also have a higher energy density, meaning longer range and faster charging times.

Maybe most impressive is the higher voltage. Most lithium-ion battery cells operate at voltages between 3.2V and 3.7V. The battery cells developed by Microvast, however, can operate at voltages between 12V and 21V.

"The absence of liquid electrolytes ensures our batteries can operate at voltages unattainable by conventional designs, underscoring the transformative potential of our technology," said Microvast chief technology officer Wenjuan Mattis.

Microvast achieved this by using a bipolar stacked design, using a proprietary all-solid electrolyte separator membrane specifically designed for solid-state applications.

"Our solid-state battery innovation represents a significant leap forward in addressing real-world safety and efficiency challenges," said Microvast CEO Yang Wu. "By developing a technology that eliminates liquid electrolytes and prioritizes scalability, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of industries requiring reliable and safe energy storage solutions."

The benefits of this new battery technology could be wide-reaching. For starters, by eliminating the issues some people might have with current EV batteries, it could convince some would-be car buyers to make their next vehicle an EV.

Enough people making the switch to EVs would greatly decrease the amount of carbon pollution entering the atmosphere, leading to the overheating of the planet and extreme weather events that threaten lives and the global food supply. That's not even to mention the health risks posed by the pollution created by gas-powered vehicles.

But these batteries will have more applications than just for EVs. Microvast will be able to make batteries to meet specific energy and spatial needs, so their batteries could be used in a variety of industries, further eliminating dependence on dirty energy sources.

Microvast is now moving into the pilot production phase to continue to develop and scale the technology.

Other organizations are working to perfect solid-state technology as well. Researchers at Harvard recently developed a solid-state battery that can be recharged in only 10 minutes and can be recharged over 6,000 times.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on a solid-state battery that will increase range by 80%.

