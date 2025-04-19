Scientists achieve breakthrough that could unleash next-gen batteries: 'We have solved the problem'

Battery cell experts from South Korea might enjoy a read of Stephen King's "Thinner."

That's because they are working to slim down a solid-state electrolyte membrane that's already in the micrometer measurement range. Success could help bring to market a battery type that's safer, charges faster, and has a longer lifespan than typical packs with a flammable liquid middle, according to a lab summary published by Tech Xplore and a Top Speed story.

Those would all be big wins for future electric vehicles. The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute breakthrough also has a scalable manufacturing process, something that's been a hurdle to accomplish for solid-state electrolytes.

"We have solved the problem of ultra-thin solid electrolyte membranes, which has been a challenge, with a simple and fast process," Shin Dong Ok, principal researcher at the institute, said in the summary.

When batteries operate, ions travel between two electrodes through the electrolyte. Thinner is better when it comes to the membrane, per the experts. Thicker versions lose precious storage capacity, or energy density, according to the report.

To accomplish this, the scientists used a special binder material that fibrilizes, or forms fibers, when mixed with a solid-electrolyte powder, which is often made of ceramic or polymers, per the scientists and ScienceDirect.

The team's solvent-free dry production process has made a membrane that's 18 micrometers thick — a micrometer is one-millionth of a meter — with an energy density 10 times greater than a version that's a millimeter thick, according to the summary. The thin accomplishment reduces cell volume and weight, which translates to lighter EVs and other tech powered by packs.

While solid-state batteries are being studied by numerous experts at well-known companies including Mercedes-Benz, Interesting Engineering recently threw some shade at them, citing research that suggested the gains might not be worth the expense and manufacturing challenges. The article said that a quasi-solid solution might be viable. And experts in Japan are already working on the concept.

All the research is promising for our transition to a cleaner energy future, as better packs are needed to store renewable power and to energize the growing EV market.

But it's important to note that packs are already doing a fine job, powering nearly 300 miles of range for EVs, according to the latest government estimates. And while common packs with a liquid electrolyte can catch fire, EVs with them are less likely to combust than gas-burning cars, according to multiple authorities.

What's more, each EV that replaces a traditional car prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping tailpipe exhaust annually, the U.S. Department of Energy notes. And those fumes are a detriment to human lung and heart health, per medical experts.

It remains a great time to switch, as tax breaks worth thousands of dollars are still available stateside. That's in addition to the $1,500 a year you can save in gas and maintenance expenses.

In South Korea, the researchers seem convinced that they can help to bring an effective solid-state battery to market.

"The success of creating large-scale solid electrolyte membranes with separator-level thickness is expected to significantly improve energy density, which will increase the commercialization potential of all-solid-state secondary batteries with high price competitiveness," principal researcher Park Young Sam said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.