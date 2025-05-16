Researchers discover groundbreaking process that could unleash futuristic batteries: 'Our next goal is to develop a sustainable manufacturing system'

"That is the big vision we hope to work towards over the coming years."

Lithium-ion batteries have become the norm for electric vehicles and electronics, but their liquid electrolyte design pales in comparison to solid-state electrolyte versions.

However, manufacturing hurdles and high production costs have limited the adoption of solid-state batteries, a challenge Penn State researchers are working to solve, according to a report shared by Tech Xplore.

"Rechargeable batteries contain two internal electrodes: an anode on one side and a cathode on the other," said Hongtao Sun, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering. "Electrolytes serve as a bridge between these two electrodes, providing fast transport for conductivity. Lithium-ion batteries use liquid electrolytes, while solid-state batteries use SSEs."

Solid-state batteries are more energy dense than lithium-ion versions of the same size and weight, and the solid electrolyte structure allows for faster charging since it has lower resistance.

They're also safer since their solid makeup reduces the risk of short circuits and overheating. And they can operate in a wider range of temperatures, making them ideal for devices used in extreme weather scenarios.

One production drawback associated with solid-state batteries is the high temperatures required for traditional fabrication, especially with ceramic-based SSEs, according to Sun.

To solve this problem, the researchers employed a method called cold sintering — "a process where powdered materials are heated, treated with a liquid solvent, and compressed into a denser form," per the report.

The technique is referred to as cold because its processing temperatures are lower than those of traditional sintering. The team was able to keep temperatures down to around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas the old method required temperatures of up to 1,900 degrees Fahrenheit.

This allowed them to incorporate a highly conductive ceramic-polymer composite SSE known as LATP-PILG, which offers high ionic conductivity at room temperature, among other strengths.

The applications for solid-state batteries run the gamut from portable electronics to electric cars.

Automakers such as Stellantis, Nissan, BYD, and Mercedes-Benz are developing solid-state batteries for next-generation vehicles since they offer faster charging and increased range from smaller, lighter battery packs.

The expansion of more efficient battery designs will assist in shifting from dirty fuels to more sustainable energy sources such as solar and wind for power.

An additional benefit of the team's cold sintering process is that it will require less heat energy than traditional methods, making it a more efficient and sustainable manufacturing option.

"Our next goal is to develop a sustainable manufacturing system that supports large-scale production and recyclability, as that will be the key towards industrial applications for this technology," Sun said. "That is the big vision we hope to work towards over the coming years."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.