Chinese auto giant announces massive step forward on quest for 'holy-grail' electric vehicle tech: 'The US is already so far behind'

BYD, the world's second-largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles, has confirmed plans to roll out all-solid-state batteries starting in 2027, bringing substantial benefits to drivers and the environment.

Experts widely regard all-solid-state batteries as the "holy grail" of electric vehicle technology, offering the potential for higher energy density and significantly improved safety compared to current lithium-ion batteries — advancements that could revolutionize how we think about and use electric transportation.

According to an Electrek article, the new batteries use sulfide electrolytes that promise three major advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries: longer lifespan, faster charging capabilities, and improved stability. These improvements would make EVs more practical for everyday use while producing less environmental impact.

BYD began researching solid-state battery technology in 2013, verifying in 2023 that mass production was feasible after more than a decade of development. Last year, BYD started testing solid-state battery cells with 20 and 60 amp-hour capacity, further refining the technology that will soon power the Chinese company's vehicles.

While initial production will be limited during its demonstration phase, BYD plans to begin mass production around 2030. The first vehicles to use this technology will likely be luxury models from BYD's Denza or Yangwang brands before potentially expanding to a wider lineup.

For everyday drivers, solid-state batteries could help extend EV range and reduce charging times. Cities can also benefit from reduced infrastructure costs, as fewer charging stations would be needed to support the same number of vehicles, while companies operating EV fleets could see significant savings on maintenance and replacement costs.

Solid-state batteries can also directly contribute to reducing air pollution from transportation, which currently accounts for a significant portion of harmful pollution. These reductions translate to measurable health benefits, including lower rates of respiratory issues and heart disease in urban areas.

U.S.-based readers were anxious for America to catch up to BYD's ambitious plans, with one commenter from the article noting that "China continues its rapid improvement of EV-related technology. Meanwhile, the U.S. pulls back on the gov't support that would allow its auto companies to compete."

Another reader replied, "That ship has sailed and the U.S. is already so far behind and China is the leader."

However, the U.S. is making moves. Hyundai is reported to unveil its all-solid-state EV battery pilot line next month, following Honda's similar reveal last November. Several other manufacturers are said to be investing heavily in this promising technology, meaning more widespread adoption may soon be on the horizon.

