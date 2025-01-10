Spouse turns old suitcase into custom furniture with clever feature for wife: 'So clever'

"She can crochet without the kiddo or the cat getting to the ball of yarn."

One Redditor's inventive repurposing of a vintage suitcase will make you think twice about putting even the most worn-out old luggage on the street.

Posting to the r/upcycling subreddit, the poster revealed they "found an old beat up suitcase and turned it into a crochet table for my wife." They shared images of the whimsical solution and noted it "cat- and toddler-proofed" the user's wife's yarn projects.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Users quickly caught onto one of the ingenious hacks of the crochet table. One commenter called it "so clever" and exclaimed: "I love the grommets you put in for accessing the yarn!"

The OP noted in a follow-up reply that the suitcase still opens and closes. Their wife "can put her yarn in there and feed it through the brass grommets on the sides."

"She can crochet without the kiddo or the cat getting to the ball of yarn," they pointed out as a bonus of the construction. Their clever upcycling (and Nagel print) drew raves from the community and is in line with other smart reinventions of products.

Companies and individuals have gotten creative to upcycle items as small as plastic brewery can covers and as big as discarded wind turbine blades. Furniture is a vibrant category on both ends. Whether the outcome is covering your kids' drinks in the fridge or creating a tiny home that people can live in, it's worthwhile to find new uses for items that could end up in the trash. Upcycling can save oft-discarded items from methane-generating landfills that heat the planet.

When it comes to items like T-shirts and shoes, there are companies like Trashie that will help you out. There are also clever hacks to repurpose them around the home. Another benefit of upcycling can be saving money by finding new ways to generate value from would-be trash like baby wipes packaging.

The OP's crochet table reinvention was particularly impressive and touched some commenters.



One quoted author Sarah Ruhl in response to the creation evoking the line, "I loved her to the point of invention." They further praised the gesture as "so kind."

The OP was taken aback and touched by the praise, writing, "Okay, don't make my eyes swell up before the paint dries on this project."

