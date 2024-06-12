Gardener shares how they repurposed old furniture into functional garden feature: 'This is very smart'

Summer is every gardener's favorite season. There's nothing better than growing fresh fruits and vegetables at home. However, climbing plants could use some support at their peak. One Redditor chose to upcycle a futon bed frame instead of purchasing a new trellis.

In the post to the r/upcycling subreddit, the Reddit user explained how their neighbor gave them their kids' old and broken futon frame a few years before. To give it a second life in their garden, they cut and zip-tied it for a perfect form and fit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This hack saves you money on new gardening accessories and helps reduce waste. Where else would an old, broken bed frame end up?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans landfilled 161 million tons of waste in 2018, of which metals accounted for 9.53%. Solid waste impacts air, soil, and water quality by releasing methane and leaching into surrounding ecosystems.

Methane is 80 times more damaging than carbon dioxide after sun exposure, even 20 years after it's released into the atmosphere. This is because methane traps more heat, significantly contributing to increasing global temperatures.

Recycling and upcycling goods prevent manufacturers from using more resources to produce new products. It also limits the amount of waste in landfills, keeping habitats and wildlife safe.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Many organizations promote upcycling, such as ThredUP, an online consignment shop where you can buy and sell secondhand items. GotSneakers is another option and will send you a bag with free shipping to mail in your used sneakers. You can even earn a few bucks if they don't have much wear and tear.

As for the Redditor's upcycling gardening hack, one commenter immediately wrote, "This is very smart. You can put containers or buckets inside."

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of your houseplants, garden, or yard each week?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The original poster followed up with, "Last year, it fit eight large pots nicely! It had six pepper plants and two cucumbers." This growing season, they plan to set up pots of beans in the back and shorter plants in the front.

Other commenters wrote, "Well done," and "That's awesome."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.