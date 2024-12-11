  • Home Home

Homeowner discovers unlikely uses for old T-shirts: 'I'd like them to last a while'

"Is there any way to make these shirts into the products I want without sewing?"

by Jenna Reilly
"Is there any way to make these shirts into the products I want without sewing?"

Photo Credit: iStock

The internet can be a treasure trove for exciting upcycling ideas. One homeowner specifically wanted to find repurposing options for old T-shirts and turned to the Reddit community for creative advice

Posted in the r/upcycling subreddit, the title of the post read: "Upcycling old t-shirts without sewing?" 

The original poster explained that they were recently given a large bag of used shirts. They wrote: "I've been thinking about switching to reusable paper towels and tissues, maybe even TP, so this seems like a good opportunity."

The OP then asked: "Is there any way to make these shirts into the products I want without sewing?"

Upcycling is a great way to save money and cut down on consumption. With so many creative ways to repurpose used items, it can also be fun and rewarding. 

Single-use paper products, such as paper towels and tissues, get used up quickly and then cost consumers more money to replace. Reusing old T-shirts instead is free and reduces the amount of trash piling up in landfills — which helps the environment by decreasing pollution. 

Watch now: What's the point of leaf blowing anyway?

As convenient as upcycling is, sometimes it's not possible to reuse an old item. Finding the right way to recycle these items is not only good for the environment, but it can also earn you cash

Organizations like Trashie and ThredUP offer credit in exchange for your used textiles and accessories. Got old shoes? GotSneakers provides compensation for every pair of used sneakers you send their way. 

For more ways to get creative with upcycling, the internet is a great resource. The OP shared their goal of repurposing the old T-shirts and said: "I'm not too fussed about appearance, but if I'm going to do this, I'd like them to last a while." 

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🔘 Giving me money back 💰

🔘 Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

🔘 Making it as easy as possible ⚡

🔘 Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other Redditors had brilliant ideas for the OP.

One user wrote: "Cut them in squares and just use. Knits don't need to be hemmed for towel use. I often also save the sleeves in a separate pile for 'use once' cleaning, like cleaning the oven."

"A rag rug is a great idea," another Redditor shared

One user suggested: "They can also be cut up and used for stuffing cushions and pillows."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x