Parent shares genius tip for baby wipe containers and lids: 'Now that's interesting'

Regularly upcycling small items around your house like this can add up to big savings.

by Jenna Reilly

Photo Credit: Reddit

Modern-day baby wipes often come in a package with a plastic pop-top. While these packages are easy to use and convenient, they create a lot of plastic waste. One parent, on a mission to upcycle these packages, reached out to the Reddit community for ideas.

The Redditor posted in the r/upcycling subreddit and shared a photo of their wipe packages with the title: "Ideas on how to upcycle this." 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit group defines upcycling as "reusing waste or unwanted material without destroying them to create something new." Commenters were full of ideas to help this parent reuse the empty packages. 

One user wrote: "People use the wipe lids to make sensory and discovery boards, with different textures or pictures under the cap when you lift it up." Using bits of materials from around the house, you could make a board like this for no cost. 

Babies go through a lot of wipes, and they can get expensive. Reusing the packaging to make a toy for your child stretches those hard-earned dollars a little further. Sensory and discovery boards can cost about $30 brand-new on Amazon; a homemade board reusing materials is free. 

Regularly upcycling small items around your house like this can add up to big savings. If reusing an item isn't an option, the next best thing to research is how to recycle it. You could even get some cash in return for your unwanted stuff. 

There are a lot of different organizations now that take used items in exchange for cash or credit. Send your old shoes to GotSneakers and receive compensation for every pair. Companies like Trashie and ThredUp will take your used textiles and clothing in exchange for credit. 

Whether you upcycle or recycle, keeping waste out of our landfills helps to keep our air cleaner and contributes to ongoing efforts to curb rising global temperatures. 

Other Reddit users also had ideas for upcycling the wipe containers and pop-tops.

"The plastic top pops off and [makes] the perfect light covers for baby proofing," one commenter said.

"Somehow my grandma glues fabric around them to make little [satchel] bags," one user wrote, to which another Redditor responded: "Now that's interesting."

x