Proud homeowner shares 'creative' hack to upcycle old wine bottle racks: 'Great idea and execution'

Reusing old household items like these is a great way to save money.

by Callie Patteson
Photo Credit: iStock

Humans aren't the only ones to see benefits from giving old household items a second life. 

One homeowner recently took to Reddit to share their creative hack for reusing and upcycling a used wine bottle rack and an old chandelier that can now help out the local wildlife

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner shared the post in the r/upcycling subreddit, describing the upcycled item as "happy little bird feeders." 

"Boujee bird feeders! One is a repurposed wine bottle rack with tiny flower pots for the feed and beads for fun," the Reddit poster said. "The other is an old chandelier. I stripped the wiring, painted, and used little jello molds to hold the bird food." 

The homeowner attached two photos of the upcycled bottle rack and chandelier, which were hanging from a tree outside their house, ready for hungry birds. 

Reusing old household items like these is a great way to save money on new, mass-produced bird feeders. While big-box retailers like Walmart currently sell feeders for as low as $7 or less, higher-quality products can cost $50 or more. 

Meanwhile, making feeders from old wine bottle racks or chandeliers can cost homeowners nothing in new investments, especially if you already have jello molds or other small cups to use as holders for the bird seed. 

Before tossing away these items, think about how you can reuse them around your home. Environment America Research & Policy Center notes that Americans throw out nearly 1,800 pounds of trash every year, much of which winds up in overcrowded landfills

As these landfills release toxic air pollution, it is important for us to reduce the number of items thrown away every day. Upcycling household products is just one way to do this. The Cool Down's decluttering guide can even help you get some cash in return for unwanted electronics, clothing, and more.  

Other Reddit users have raved over the creative bird feeders, with one writing, "very cute idea!" 

"Love this!! Great idea and execution," another said

A third chimed in, commenting, "This is so creative, I love it!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

